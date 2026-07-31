An architect wants the £65 million plans for the new King Alfred swimming pool and leisure centre to be “called in”.

Chris Roche has sent his request in writing to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Angela Rayner, whose Hove home is a short distance from the seafront site.

Mr Roche, who lives near the proposed King Alfred site himself, wrote: “I appreciate that call-in powers are exercised only in exceptional circumstances.

“However, I believe this proposal raises issues that extend well beyond local significance and merits independent consideration at national level.”

He said that Ms Rayner faced “a potential conflict of interest” because “the planning application has the potential to blight your Hove property”.

Mr Roche said that the King Alfred site was a nationally significant seafront location, occupying “one of the most prominent and sensitive stretches of the south coast”.

He wrote: “Development on this site will permanently alter the character of Brighton and Hove’s internationally recognised seafront and establish an important precedent for future redevelopment of comparable coastal locations elsewhere in England.

“The implications therefore extend beyond purely local planning considerations.”

He cited heritage concerns, saying: “The application affects the setting of numerous designated heritage assets, including nearby listed buildings and conservation areas that contribute significantly to the historic character of Hove seafront.

“I am concerned that the extent of harm to these heritage assets has not been properly balanced against the claimed public benefits in accordance with national planning policy.

“Given the national importance of conserving the historic environment, this issue warrants independent scrutiny.”

The “scale, height and townscape impact” were also a concern, he said: “The proposed development is of exceptional scale compared with its surrounding context.

“Its height, massing and visual prominence would fundamentally alter long-established views and the character of this important waterfront.

“Because of the landmark nature of the site, the decision will inevitably be regarded as establishing a precedent for future major developments along England’s historic coastline.”

There were, he said, potential conflicts with national planning policy, adding: “There is a strong argument that the proposal raises important questions regarding compliance with the National Planning Policy Framework, particularly in relation to

achieving well-designed places

conserving and enhancing the historic environment

protecting local character

sustainable development and

ensuring that planning decisions properly balance public benefits against identified harm

“These are matters of national planning policy rather than merely local judgment.

Mr Roche cited the public interest, saying: “The application has generated exceptional public interest and extensive local engagement despite inadequate public consultation and notification of local residents, including yourself, who are likely to be adversely affected by construction traffic accessing the site via Medina Terrace for around five years which will likely result in the suspension of residents parking and significant noise and disruption.

“While public opposition alone is not a reason for intervention, the level of concern reflects the importance of the issues involved and reinforces the need for an independent examination where questions of national policy arise.”

Mr Roche also highlighted the importance of the decision, saying: “The redevelopment of the King Alfred site represents one of the most consequential planning decisions affecting Brighton and Hove for many years. Once implemented, the effects will be effectively irreversible.

“Given the strategic coastal location, the heritage implications, the scale of the proposal and its potential precedent-setting effect, I respectfully submit that this application raises issues that are of more than local importance and therefore falls within the circumstances in which the Secretary of State’s call-in powers exist.

“For these reasons, I respectfully request that the Secretary of State call in the application for determination following a public inquiry before an independent planning inspector.”

On Wednesday (29 July), Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee approved the planning application – submitted by the council itself – by eight votes to one.