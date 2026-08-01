Brighton and Hove Albion striker Danny Welbeck has completed a move to Chelsea after signing a two-year deal.

The 35-year-old, who has been capped 42 times by England, will head straight for Hong Kong to join up with head coach Xabi Alonso and his new team-mates on their pre-season tour.

Welbeck, who began his career at Manchester United and also enjoyed a five-year spell with Arsenal, told the Blues’ official website: “When you hear of the interest from Chelsea, it’s something that fills you with such immense pride.

“Knowing the history of Chelsea, it’s a club that wants to win trophies and is pushing to do that every single season.

“I’m really honoured to come to a club of this stature at what feels like a really exciting time. I know a few of the boys already and I’ve had fantastic conversations with the manager and already feel that connection.

“I’ve got that fire in my belly and I’m ready to give it everything for this club to make everyone at Chelsea, and the supporters, proud.”

Welbeck arrives at Stamford Bridge with 400 Premier League appearances, Champions League experience and two World Cup campaigns to his name.

Emerging from the ranks at Old Trafford – where he won the league, two League Cups and the Club World Cup – under Sir Alex Ferguson, he added the FA Cup to his list of honours during his spell with the Gunners before moving to Watford and then Brighton.

He made more than 200 appearances for the Seagulls and scored 26 Premier League goals in his final two campaigns.