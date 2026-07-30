A top-floor flat in Brighton was damaged by fire in the early hours of this morning (Thursday 30 July).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said that six appliances were called to the fire in Hollingdean Terrace, Brighton, at 1.47am.

They put the fire out in less than three hours and monitored the scene of the blaze for a further couple of hours.

Initially, the fire service said: “Five appliances are currently on scene, including the aerial ladder platform, tackling the fire on the top floor of the residential building.

“Nearby properties have been evacuated.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are currently using two hose reel jets to tackle the fire and the aerial ladder platform is in use.

“Please avoid the area and nearby residents are asked to keep all doors and windows closed.”

At 3.45am, the fire service issued an update saying: “Crews remain at the scene of a fire in Brighton and are making steady progress.

“All persons accounted for, with one male treated for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital.

“At the height of the incident, six appliances, including the use of the aerial ladder platform, tackled the fire which originated from the roof space.

“The electricity supply has been isolated. Both police and ambulance are in attendance. Please continue to avoid the area.

“Thank you for your co-operation while our crews work hard to deal with the situation.”

A second update at 4.40am, said: “As of 4.30am, the incident was scaled back to three appliances which will remain at the scene.

“The fire has now been extinguished and firefighting operations continue throughout the night with crews monitoring the ongoing situation, as well as turning over and damping down to check for any hot spots.”

A final update added: “As of 9.30am, a re-inspection of the property will be taking place this morning, with a crew returning after the last crews booked away at 6.55am this morning.”