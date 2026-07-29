A £65 million proposed new King Alfred swimming pool and leisure centre has been granted planning permission this afternoon (Wednesday 29 July).

The building on Hove seafront will occupy land that includes the current car park at the bottom of Hove Street and the area over the old ten-pin bowling alley.

A report to Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee said that the proposed features included

a 25-metre eight-lane swimming pool and a learner pool both with a movable floor, a 75sqm splash pad for water play and 194 spectator seats

a gym and fitness suite with 150 stations

multi-purpose studios

a six-court sports hall

a children’s soft play area and a multi-purpose room for community use such as children’s parties

a café and sunken gallery

a public undercroft car park accessed from Hove Street South, with 122 spaces

a temporary public car park

a relocated/restored seafront shelter

Dozens of protesters held a demo outside Hove Town Hall before the Planning Committee meeting in the council chamber.

Members of the Planning Committee were told that the council had received more than 600 objections to the scheme plus a petition signed by almost 2,000 people – also against the proposal. The council received more than 50 comments in support.

Key objections included

the demolition rather than the reuse of the existing building

too little sports, leisure and community provision and children’s water play

adverse effect on local heritage

inadequate accessibility, inclusion and equality

traffic, parking and infrastructure concerns

insufficient consultation

After the scheme was approved, the council said: “Extensive community engagement from residents as well as sports, community and disability groups throughout the project has helped shape the proposals from the activities to circulation routes, signage, arrival points and room layouts.

“Engagement has continued during the planning process and changes made as part of that include refinements to the overall design and layout to create a deliverable scheme that meets the needs of residents while making the most of the seafront location.

“The new building is set to be constructed on part of the current site, allowing the existing King Alfred Leisure Centre to remain open while construction takes place.

“Once the new facility is complete and operational, the current building will be demolished.”

During the Planning Committee meeting, Labour councillor Alan Robins, the council’s cabinet member for sports, recreation and libraries, called for members’ support.

He said: “It can and will be built. Spades in the ground by January 2027. Toes in the water by autumn 2028.”

And the council’s head of place making, Sam Smith, said: “It is not a scheme that relies on unrealistic assumptions or extraordinary levels of risk. It has been carefully shaped around one simple principle: it must be deliverable.

“I am determined that the people of Brighton and Hove should not have to wait another generation for a modern leisure centre.”