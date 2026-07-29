The government has awarded £564,000 to explore bus reforms including the possibility of franchising to the new Sussex and Brighton Strategic Authority.

The Sussex and Brighton Mayoral Combined County Authority, known as the Sussex and Brighton Strategic Authority, said: “The Sussex and Brighton Strategic Authority has secured £564,000 from the Department for Transport to explore how bus services across the region could be improved.

“The funding will support independent studies into the potential benefits of bus reform, including franchising, helping the strategic authority assess how future services could better meet the needs of passengers, communities and businesses.

“Drawing on experience from the Department for Transport and other strategic authorities, the work will explore opportunities to better connect people with jobs, education and essential services and ensure the bus network continues to meet the needs of public transport users across Sussex.

“The Bus Franchising Support Funding package includes £500,000 for the studies and £64,000 to recruit a dedicated bus reform officer to lead the work.”

Labour councillor Bella Sankey, chair of the board, said: “This is an exciting investment in the future of our buses across Sussex and Brighton.

“We know the cost of living is biting hard and that our buses must become more affordable and meet the needs of our communities in terms of frequency and route planning.

“This funding fires the starting gun on potential change, allowing us to gather evidence on how our bus network could work better for residents and businesses.”

Reform UK councillor Andy Woolley, joint vice-chair of the board, said: “We know investment in buses can bring big economic benefits.

“Over recent years, every £1 invested in buses in East Sussex has returned almost £4 to our economy and passenger numbers have bounced back from the covid era.

“It’s only the start though and we know that further smart planning of a bus network could help work, education and social life boom right across Sussex.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Jay Mercer, the other joint vice-chair of the board, said: “Any investment in the bus services in Sussex is worthwhile as it provides a vital network for our residents to be able to travel, at a reasonable cost, across the county.

“I look forward to seeing what the results of the study are and how they can be utilised to improve a vital transport network for our residents and communities, particularly those in the many rural areas of Sussex.”

The new authority has been established to provide strategic leadership across the area, working with local councils, partners, investors and government to deliver greater prosperity for the area.

The first mayoral election is due to take place in May 2028.