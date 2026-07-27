Armed police are to be deployed at Brighton Pride on Saturday (1 August) after an attack left one dead and dozens injured at Berlin’s Pride event at the weekend.

Sussex Police said: “As we look ahead to Brighton and Hove Pride, I want to reassure those attending, as well as residents, businesses and visitors across the city, that their safety remains our top priority.

“We will be working tirelessly this week and throughout the weekend, building on the extensive planning that has taken place over many months with event organisers, Brighton and Hove City Council and other partners, to keep everyone safe and ensure an effective policing operation is in place.

“Uniformed policing, plain-clothed officers and specialist teams including armed officers will be deployed across the city which all form part of our comprehensive plans for policing this event.

“We encourage everyone attending Pride to enjoy the celebrations, look out for one another and report any concerns.

“If something doesn’t feel right, speak to one of our officers or a member of security. In an emergency, always dial 999.”

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting condemned the “absolutely horrific” attack – first by driving a van at a crowd and then by stabbing people in the German capital.

The suspect – named as Abdul Ballout and said to have links to the so-called Islamic State group – was shot dead by police yesterday (Sunday 26 July) after nearly 24 hours on the run.

He was suspected of slamming a van into people gathered for the festival in the German capital, killing one person, before stabbing others with a machete, leaving at least 29 injured.

The attack came a week before Britain’s biggest Pride festival. The event in Brighton and Hove attracts an estimated 500,000 people to the city.

The leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, Bella Sankey, said in a post on the council’s Facebook page: “We are deeply saddened by the attacks at Berlin Pride and our thoughts are with all those affected.

“We stand in solidarity with the LGBTQI+ community and, as we look forward to Brighton and Hove Pride this weekend, we want to reassure all those attending that we are working closely with Brighton and Hove Pride, Sussex Police and our other partners to keep everyone safe.

“We look forward to Pride being a celebration of the diversity, joy and, above all, the unity of our community.”

Mr Streeting said that the attack in Berlin showed why Pride events were still necessary.

He added that such events in the UK were already “always well policed” and struck the right balance between public safety and allowing people to celebrate.