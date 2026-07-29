U.K. Subs frontman Charlie Harper has announced the band’s final ever concerts. These are to tie in with the 50th anniversary of the iconic punk outfit.

Here’s what has been posted on their social media:

2027 – The FINAL FAREWELL…

…September 2027

That time will eventually arrive and…

The U.K. SUBS, after 50 fun-packed, furious, fast-paced FAN-tastic years, are officially calling it a day, in order to pass the torch over to the hundreds of younger punk bands who they’ve hopefully inspired for half a century!

Saturday 25 September 2027 will be the final ever U.K. Subs gig at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London…

Since forming in the summer of 1977, Charlie and the band have stood as the relentless beating heart of British punk rock, outlasting eras, trends, and peers with an unmatched work ethic.

Driven by Charlie’s indefatigable energy which forged a fiercely loyal fanbase, the U.K. Subs proved that punk was never a passing phase, but a lifelong commitment…

The U.K. Subs are proud to have played gigs in every single year from 1977. Fact!

From the roaring hooks of the debut album Another Kind of Blues the band eventually completed an album for every letter of the alphabet and beyond.

What an achievement.

The U.K. Subs have played thousands upon thousands of sweaty, high-octane gigs across the globe in venues both small and huge, and in doing so, they’ve truly defined that never-say-die spirit of DIY independence.

“Fifty years is one hell of a run, and we want to finish it on our own terms — loud, heavy, and completely undiminished.

We are infinitely grateful to all previous members of the band, those behind the scenes who’ve helped keep our show on the road, and especially to every single person who has bought our records or merch, and chatted with us at the bar at a show, we are so grateful to have the best set of fans in the world, so we will see you somewhere on the road for this last hurrah. Let’s make our last shows in 2027 historical.

It’s going to be emotional!”

CHARLIE HARPER

Chas (as fellow long term band member Alvin Gibbs refers to Charlie) is still just a normal bloke that you can easily approach and exchange some banter with. Likewise goes for his charming wife Yuko. The pair eat, sleep and in Charlie’s case drink all things punk. The U.K. Subs have released a bundle of albums down the years with letters A to Z as their titles and more beyond!

Here’s a handy ticket link guide for the last ever U.K. Subs shows which are scheduled to take place throughout 2027, when the band will be celebrating 50 years…

Aside from one show on 1st May 2027 which is to be announced and Rebellion Festival 2027, this is the final line-up of shows that the Subs will play, no other venues will be added.

Grab your ticket(s) for your final Subs-singalongs:

U.K .Subs final gigs (click on the dates that you wish to attend in order to grab your tickets!):

February 2027

26: Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

27: Guildhall, Gloucester

March

20: AN Club, Athens, Greece

25: Forum, Tunbridge Wells

26: 1865, Southampton

27: The Robin, Wolverhampton

28: Easter Anarchy at The Waterloo 2027, The Waterloo Music Bar, Blackpool

April

02: Cheese & Grain, Frome

03: Junction, Cambridge

04: Scarborough Punk Festival

15: Waterfront, Norwich

16: Brudenell Club, Leeds

17: Scotland Calling, Edinburgh Corn Exchange

18: Brickyard, Carlisle

30: Esquires, Bedford

May

01: TBA, England

02: Chinnerys, Southend

13: Sub89, Reading

14: Phoenix, Exeter

15: Fleece, Bristol

June

03: Corporation, Sheffield

04: Boiler Shop, Newcastle

05: Northwest Calling Festival

August

TBA: Rebellion Festival, Blackpool (tickets TBA)

September

25: Shepherds Bush Empire, London

The current U.K. Subs lineup features:

Charlie Harper – vocals

Alvin Gibbs – bass

Abel Inglis – guitar

Stefan Häublein – drums

For the record, the U.K. Subs A to Z albums are:

Another Kind of Blues (1979)

Brand New Age (1980)

Crash Course (1980)

Diminished Responsibility (1981)

Endangered Species (1982)

Flood of Lies (1983)

Gross Out USA (1984)

Huntington Beach (1985)

In Action (10th Anniversary) (1986)

Japan Today (1987)

Killing Time (1988)

Live in Paris (1989)

Mad Cow Fever (1991)

Normal Service Resumed (1993)

Occupied (1996)

Peel Sessions 1978-79 (1997)

Quintessentials (1997)

Riot (1997)

Sub Mission: The Best of the U.K. Subs 1982-1998 (1999)

Time Warp: Greatest Hits (2001)

Universal (2002)

Violent State (2005)

Work In Progress (2011)

XXIV (2013)

Yellow Leader (2015)

Ziezo (2016)

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