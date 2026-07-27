Chelsea are in talks to sign Danny Welbeck from Brighton and Hove Albion, the Press Association understands.

The 35-year-old has emerged as a surprise candidate to bolster the Blues’ forward line after scoring 13 Premier League goals in 37 matches last season.

There are also reports that the club are in negotiations to bring in England midfielder Jordan Henderson from Brentford.

The 36-year-old has a year left on his contract but, it was claimed, the Bees would be willing to let him leave on a free transfer.

The former Liverpool captain made 34 appearances for Brentford last season and was a member of England’s World Cup squad. He broke his arm when he fell over advertising hoardings celebrating their win over Mexico.

Welbeck also has a year remaining on his deal and Chelsea are optimistic that a deal can be struck, with Brighton understood to be willing to let the striker move for the right price.

Should a deal be reached, it would increase the likelihood of departures from Stamford Bridge, with uncertainty already surrounding the futures of Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson.

Delap is considered a second choice behind former Albion striker Joao Pedro, who impressed in his debut campaign last season with 15 league goals, while Jackson spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich and has attracted interest from Aston Villa.

Former Manchester City academy player Delap had been expected to be given a second year to prove himself after an unsuccessful debut campaign following his £30 million move from Ipswich Town a year ago, though this latest development would seem to cast doubt on his future.

Interest in Welbeck and Henderson would also mark another significant step in a revised Chelsea transfer policy, as they seek to recruit more established buys under new manager Xabi Alonso.

Welbeck, who scored twice when Brighton won 3-1 at Stamford Bridge last season, signed a new 12-month deal in March which runs until the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

Alonso also has Dutch striker Emmanuel Emegha on the books, following his move from sister club Strasbourg, as well as 20-year-old Marc Guiu who has been given only limited playing time in the league since moving from Barcelona in 2024.