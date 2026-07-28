Plans for a mesh security fence surrounding school playing fields are recommended for approval when it goes before councillors next week.

Varndean School, in Balfour Road, Brighton, wants to build a fence 550 yards or 500 metres long and 10ft or 3 metres high to create a “clearly defined and secure boundary”.

The secondary school said that the fence was a “standard measure” at most schools across the country.

Brighton and Hove City Council has received 36 objections to the application and five comments in support.

Concerns include loss of green space and loss of access to the school’s 3G pitch, the height of the fence and land ownership.

One anonymous objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “The fence needs to be precisely placed to allow the maintenance of the section of the field outside the fence by the ground staff.

“The fence will interfere with a previous green project by the school to plant trees. It needs to be placed to respect this previous initiative, even though I didn’t like that plan it should not be ignored in this new application.”

Another anonymous objector, whose details were also redacted by the council, said: “A high prison-style fence suggests that we live in a low-trust and dangerous community which is false.

“These are not small children who need to be kept confined for their own safety but mainly teenagers on the verge of adulthood.”

Supporters backed improvements to pupil safety and safeguarding, with one anonymous commenter saying: “Schools must be able to prioritise the safety and welfare of the children in their care.

“The proposed mesh fencing is also relatively unobtrusive compared with more solid forms of boundary treatment.”

Another anonymous supporter said: “The fence will undoubtedly be less visually appealing than open fields but the safety and reduction of absenteeism for students is understandably the priority.

“The loss of the green space for respectful use by members of the public is unfortunate but it is private property at the end of the day and there are still substantial grounds available for walking.”

The council’s Planning Committee is advised to approve the application at a meeting that is due to take place at Hove Town Hall at 2pm on Wednesday 5 August. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.