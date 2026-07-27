The rate of missed rubbish collections suggests that Brighton and Hove City Council is not ready to go from weekly rounds to fortnightly, according to a senior councillor.

Conservative leader Alistair McNair cited the “appalling” rate of missed collections in his ward, Patcham and Hollingbury, including recycling and garden waste.

Councillor McNair told a meeting of the full council: “For a good month, we were being inundated with complaints. It felt like the Greens had taken over again. It was that bad.

“It started before the hot weather and there was no information coming out – and the council still insists fortnightly collections will begin.”

He wanted to know what needed to change in Environmental Services – the council’s rubbish and recycling service formerly known as Cityclean – for fortnightly collections to start.

Labour councillor Tim Rowkins apologised to Patcham and Hollingbury residents – and everyone in Brighton and Hove – who had received a “less than satisfactory” service.

Councillor Rowkins, the council’s cabinet member for net zero and environmental services, said that the heatwave had affected staff who wear personal protective equipment (PPE) which is not ideal in extreme heat.

Every round across Brighton and Hove had been cut short for a few days, resulting in a “significant backlog of missed collections” he said.

Councillor Rowkins said: “The day-to-day service in our refuse and recycling collections is now running better than it used to.

“The key problem we have is one of resilience, is what happens when things aren’t going to plan, and that’s why I spoke at length in the recent cabinet meeting earlier in July about the additional measures we’re bringing forward to increase that resilience.”

Councillor Rowkins said that no decisions had been made yet on when to bring in fortnightly collections – and improved reliability was essential before any change could be made.

New vehicles are on order to replace some in the ageing fleet, councillors were told, with 10 due to arrive by December. It takes 18 months from ordering for a new vehicle to arrive.

The exchange took place at the full council meeting at Hove Town Hall on Thursday (23 July).