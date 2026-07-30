Lonnie Gunn is a New Jersey–born, Brighton-based artist making fuzz-laden, hook-heavy earworms. She exists in a realm of her own, captivating her devoted following with an irresistible combination of raw, emotive lyrics and cinematic, soft rock dreamscapes.

She blends grit with melody, mournful and tense, edging the listener into catharsis. Her lyrics cut close, delivered with disarming intimacy and a dry, sly wit. Lonnie considers her music “for people who like the smell of a dentist’s practice”; there’s a strange, electric pull you can’t quite explain, but keep revisiting.

Since mid-2023, she’s dropped a series of stellar singles that channel the hazy vibes of Angel Olsen, Mitski and Weyes Blood, including the mirrorball-swirling standouts ‘Looney Tune’ and ‘Jessie’s Pitbull’. Growing an enviable word-of-mouth fanbase with her thrilling live performances, Lonnie Gunn previously packed out The Prince Albert for her debut headline show and has shared stages with WOOZE, Viji, Trudy and the Romance, Welly, TTSSFU, Silver Gore and Kim Gordon,

On 7th August Lonnie will be holding a release party for her 7 track EP ‘2013 Horsemeat Scandal’ which drops the day before. The event is being put on by JOY. promoters and taking place at The Rossi Bar on Queens Road Brighton. Support will come from Girl Apocrypha.

Tickets are on sale and can be snapped up HERE.

You can listen to Lonnie’s previous releases HERE.

Find out more about these artists at:

linktr.ee/Lonniegunn

linktr.ee/girlapocrypha