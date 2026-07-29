Four men face court after Sussex Police said that they found a stash of drugs and cash in Hove.

The men are due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 29 July) each charged with six drugs offences.

Sussex Police said: “It follows some instinctive police work, including the search of a property and a vehicle in Hove on Monday evening (27 July) where a quantity of cash and harmful drugs were seized.

“Mohamed Abdullahi, 30, of Cumberland Market, London, Abdi Ali, 26, of Falconer Crescent, Leicester, Joshua Enehizena, 20, of Truro Road, Gravesend, and Derek Luceu, 28, of Park Crescent Place, Brighton, have all been charged.

They face court on charges of conspiring to supply cocaine, cannabis, ketamine, amphetamine, psilocybin – or magic mushrooms – and MDMA also known as ecstasy.

Police said: “Luceu is also charged with driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

“All four defendants have been remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 29 July.”