Sometimes with all the hustle and bustle of modern day life it’s essential for one to simply step back, relax and be at one with your natural surroundings. Enhance your inner being by embracing nature and mindful music genres that include the likes of nu-classical, folk, and gentle electronica.

Sounds appealing doesn’t it!

It turns out that Sussex based live music promoters, Melting Vinyl are thinking along these very lines and have put together a brand new one day event going by the name of ‘Melting Sundown’, which will give attendees the chance to experience awe-inspiring music artists in a truly stunning rural location. This being One Garden which is located to the rear of the main house in the idyllic Stanmer Park on the Brighton & Hove city boundary.

The new event will be taking place during the late summer evening of Saturday 19th September. In addition to the music acts there will be an outdoor bar and an open marquee.

Let’s meet the handful of acts performing at the inaugural ‘Melting Sundown’ evening:

PILLOW:

Pillow is a Brighton-based modern classical outfit performing the dark and cinematic compositions of composer and multi-instrumentalist James Osler. The music captures the richness of a classical tone whilst embracing the freedom of improvisation and storytelling of haunting folk-like melodies. Find out more at:

bio.site/pillowofficialband

BELLA SPINKS:

Bella Spinks is a singer-songwriter, composer, and choir leader, sharing songs and stories inspired by the human condition. Find out more at:

linktr.ee/Bellaspinks

JO BURKE:

Jo Burke is a singer, multi-instrumentalist and composer specialising in traditional music and song. Her music has been described as “dark, tempestuous, piano and strings, with her mellifluous, yet almost world-weary, voice skating over the top”. She was once singled out by Jude Rogers of the Guardian as an “experimental delight” and a highlight of Cambridge Folk Festival, and once she moved Shirley Collins to tears with an unaccompanied song. Find out more at:

joburkemusic.com

FRED HILLS MUSIC:

Fred Hills Music is a Sussex-based songwriter and drummer. Fred Hills creates instinctive, emotionally driven music nestled amongst cinematic instrumental, alt-folk and reflective indie. Find out more at:

fredhillsmusic.com

SOPHIE SIROTA:

Sophie Sirota is a Whitstable-based artist who runs her own electronica collective events. Her music is a bold blend of ambient soundscapes, viola, and gentle electronic vocal effects. Find out more at:

linktr.ee/sophiesirotaviola

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.