A kebab shop owner faces objections from a neighbouring business as he tries a fifth to obtain a licence for late-night refreshment.

Bahaaeldin Abdelalim, 44, owner of Lebanese Grill, at 62 Queen’s Road, Brighton, has applied for a licence to sell food and drink until 1am daily to dine-in customers and for delivery.

He said that he had no plans to sell alcohol at the premises, formerly known as Station Grill.

Brighton and Hove City Council is to hold a licensing panel hearing next Thursday (6 August), after receiving an objection from a nearby business.

The anonymous business owner, whose details were redacted by the council, said that Queen’s Road was a busy area and that extended operating hours would lead to increased noise, litter and anti-social behaviour.

The objector said: “I am also concerned about smoke and cooking fumes generated from the premises.

“The use of charcoal cooking produces noticeable smoke and odours which can affect neighbouring properties, businesses and members of the public.

Mr Abdelalim has previously applied to obtain a licence to sell food and soft drinks until 5am and 3am but has been turned down.

In February, he went to court but lost and was ordered to pay the council’s £6,000 legal costs.

In his latest application, Mr Abdelalim said that he had consulted Sussex Police and council officials, adding that the hours requested complied with council policy.

Police and council officials have agreed draft licence conditions before the licensing panel hears the application – in case Mr Abdelalim is granted the licence.

If granted, hot food must be wrapped and unavailable to eat as soon as the customer leaves the premises and, after 11pm, all hot food and drink must be supplied only for seated customers or delivery.

Outside tables and chairs must be put away by 11pm. Delivery drivers must show their faces in areas covered by closed circuit television (CCTV).

Licensed door staff would have to be employed as and when requested by Sussex Police in writing at least 48 hours in advance or through the owner’s written risk assessment.

Such times would be expected to include bank holidays, Pride, music events and football.

The hearing is due to take place at 10am on Thursday 6 August and is scheduled to be webcast.