Nick Cave’s house sold for £2.9m



Nick Cave’s Brighton house has been sold for almost £3 million to a pair of city high-fliers.

The colourful Grade I listed Lewes Crescent townhouse was put on the market for £3.25 million last autumn by the rock star and his wife, fashion designer Susie Bick.

Land Registry records show it sold a month ago for £2.9 million to Niranjan Pathma-Nathan and Uma Baska.

Mr Pathma-Nathan is a partner at Ernst & Young LLP and Ms Baska is an international actuary.

The title register shows the sale took place on 23 February, and as with other Lewes Crescent Properties, includes the “privilege at all times thereafter to walk on the several lawns and pleasure gardens laid out there.”

When the house was put on the market, the pictures on the listing revealed a glimpse of the family’s eccentric taste.

Instead of the greige interiors often favoured in high-end properties, the Caves painted their home in flamingo pinks, lilac and shamrock green.

The Australian rock star and his wife moved to Brighton in the early noughties and they raised their sons Arthur and Earl in the Lewes Crescent house.

Following the tragic death of Arthur in 2015, aged just 15, the family moved away from Brighton, relocating in Los Angeles.

But in November 2021, Cave wrote on his The Red Hand Files blog: “Brighton had just become too sad.

“We did, however, return once we realised that, regardless of where we lived, we just took our sadness with us.

“These days, though, we spend much of our time in London, in a tiny, secret, pink house, where we are mostly happy.”

Nick Cave and Susie Bick are reportedly moving elsewhere in Brighton.