Six fire engines were sent to tackle a fire at a takeaway in Hove this afternoon (Saturday 14 December).

The fire started at lunchtime in Dos Amigos, a Mexican in Portland Road, with thick smoke billowing out before the emergency services arrived.

The fire service said: “At 1.45pm we were called to attend a fire in Portland Road, Hove.

“Six fire engines are on scene. Please avoid the area while we work hard to tackle the blaze.”

Shortly before 3pm, the fire service issued an update, saying: “The fire has now been extinguished. All persons accounted for.

“Crews used four breathing apparatus, two high-pressure hose reels, one main jet and one covering jet.”

UPDATE: The fire has now been extinguished, all persons accounted for. Crews used 4 x breathing apparatus, 2 x high pressure hose reels, 1 x main jet and 1 x covering jet. — East Sussex FRS (@EastSussexFRS) December 14, 2024

Also at lunchtime, a fire engine was sent to put out a car fire in Falmer Road, between Woodingdean and Falmer.

The road was closed, with traffic queuing in both directions.

The fire service said: “At 1.27pm we were called to attend reports of a car fire in Falmer Road, Brighton.

“One fire engine is in attendance using two breathing apparatus and a hose-reel jet to extinguish the fire.

“Please avoid the area as this will be impacting traffic.”