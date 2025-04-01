A Brighton man faces prison after a jury convicted him of strangling and raping a woman.

Zaine Reid, 20, of Sussex Terrace, Brighton, was remanded in custody by Judge Joshua Swirsky after a trial at Brighton Crown Court.

Sussex Police said today (Tuesday 1 April): “Brighton man Zaine Reid has been convicted of raping, abusing and controlling a woman over several months in 2024.

“In September last year, a woman in her late teens reported being subjected to repeated violence and controlling behaviour from Reid, since February of that year.

“Reid would control when she could see her friends and family, would monitor her on cameras when he wasn’t at home and would threaten to harm himself if she tried to end contact with him.

“The victim disclosed being raped by Reid and strangled to the point of fearing that he was going to kill her.

“When the victim cut contact with Reid, he logged into and deleted all of her social media accounts.

“Officers supported the victim and put safeguarding measures in place while Reid was arrested and charged with rape, intentional strangulation, coercive and controlling behaviour and causing actual bodily harm (ABH).

“While remanded in custody awaiting trial, he contacted the victim again from prison and attempted to threaten her into dropping her support for the investigation.

“He was further charged with intimidating a witness.

“At Brighton Crown Court on Tuesday 18 March, Reid was convicted of all charges and remanded in custody for sentencing at the same court on Friday 16 May.”

Reid was previously given a prison sentence for attacking two police officers. He was also convicted of sending malicious communications to two 18-year-old women after threatening to kill them, pay people to harm them and to petrol bomb their homes.

Detective Constable Ryan Dale said: “Zaine Reid underestimated the bravery of the victim in this investigation who resisted his threats to make sure he faced justice for his appalling crimes.

“Thanks to her, he is now behind bars where he can pose no further risk to her or other members of the public.

“She will continue to receive the full support of our specialist officers and our partners as we look ahead to sentencing.”