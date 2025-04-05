Tributes have been paid to a former Brighton and Hove youth work manager and Adur councillor who has died suddenly.

Nigel Jenner, a father of two, spent much of his career working in youth services for Brighton and Hove City Council, having started at East Sussex County Council. More recently he worked with inmates leaving Lewes Prison.

Last year, he was elected to represent Buckingham ward, in Shoreham, on Adur District Council as Labour became the largest party. He had previously stood for the party in Brighton and Hove.

Jeremy Gardner, the Labour leader of Adur District Council, said: “Nigel brought his long experience in public service to his role as an Adur councillor.

“He very quickly earned respect as a measured, informed, hardworking councillor but also as a warm, kind human being with a sharp brain, a wry smile and a heart of gold.

“Councillors across the chamber, of different parties, have expressed shock and have spoken of his qualities and dedication as a councillor.

“He will be missed.”

The former Labour leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, Warren Morgan, said that he was “extremely sad” at the news of the sudden passing of Councillor Jenner.

A profile on the Adur council website said: “Nigel Jenner lives in Buckingham ward and recently retired after a career in education and youth work.”

When the election campaign started, Nigel Jenner said: “I worked for over 30 years within East Sussex and Brighton and Hove Council Before leaving the local authority in 2009.

“I worked for Brighton and Hove Albion, Lewes Football Club, Brighton Youth Centre and A Band of Brothers, a mentoring project for young men.

“For the last six years I worked for Sussex Pathways at HMP Lewes mentoring people both before and after release to the local community.

“I moved to Shoreham just over three years ago and the time now feels right to stand and to represent the residents in our ward.

“As a ward councillor I will be actively linking with fellow residents, representing your views and responding to your issues.

“As well as the experience I bring of working with people from all walks of life, I am a parent and grandparent.

“Like so many local people I am concerned about the current problems with education and facilities available to young people.

“I want to see a coherent plan to address climate change locally and the development of suitable accommodation for local residents which is genuinely affordable and appropriate to local demand.

“I will be a councillor who genuinely represents their ward, contactable and known.”