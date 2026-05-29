A car hire company is planning to open at Brighton Station.

Sixt has submitted plans for new signage at the former Bagelman unit on the concourse – and will use up to 20 spaces in the car park.

GTR, which owns the station and the car park, says the spaces have been under-used so there won’t be any impact on other drivers.

A spokesman said: “We’re looking forward to Sixt opening at Brighton station – it’ll give our passengers more options for onward travel when they arrive in the city on top of the great public transport links on offer already.

“Sixt will be operating a small pick-up and drop-off facility at the station, using up to 20 spaces within the existing car park depending on customer demand.

“These spaces were previously under-utilised, representing roughly 3 per cent of the car park’s total capacity – meaning there will be no impact on parking availability for other users.”

Sixt declined to comment.