A car hire company is planning to open at Brighton Station.
Sixt has submitted plans for new signage at the former Bagelman unit on the concourse – and will use up to 20 spaces in the car park.
GTR, which owns the station and the car park, says the spaces have been under-used so there won’t be any impact on other drivers.
A spokesman said: “We’re looking forward to Sixt opening at Brighton station – it’ll give our passengers more options for onward travel when they arrive in the city on top of the great public transport links on offer already.
“Sixt will be operating a small pick-up and drop-off facility at the station, using up to 20 spaces within the existing car park depending on customer demand.
“These spaces were previously under-utilised, representing roughly 3 per cent of the car park’s total capacity – meaning there will be no impact on parking availability for other users.”
Sixt declined to comment.
Is this the area where the taxi rank used to be?
In the Car Park, nowhere near Taxi rank-further over-where it’s under used.
Where the Public don’t really park as expensive.
Won’t effect the Taxi Rank