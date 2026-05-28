Reform UK has selected a 23-year-old pilot and aviation news business owner to stand for the party in the Goldsmid by-election for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.

Reform said: “We are pleased to announce the selection of Luke Willmoth as our candidate for the upcoming local by-election in Goldsmid ward, to be held on Thursday 25 June.

“Luke brings a strong commitment to serving the community, with a focus on listening to local residents and addressing the issues that matter most to them.

“Luke is keen to engage the youth vote, ensuring younger voices are heard and represented in local decision-making.

“The by-election on Thursday 25 June presents an important opportunity for residents of all ages to have their voices heard and Luke looks forward to engaging with voters across the area in the weeks ahead.”

The party said that Mr Willmoth was the founder and chief executive of an aviation news and travel media platform, producing content dedicated to airlines, airports and the wider aviation industry – and attracting more than 62 million impressions a month.

He said: “I’m a proud Brighton resident standing for Reform UK in the Goldsmid by-election because I care deeply about our community and the future of our city.

“Brighton and Hove is the best city in England but too many local issues have been ignored for too long.

“Goldsmid deserves a councillor who understands the area, listens to residents and stands up for our community. After years of Labour neglect, it’s time for a fresh approach. It’s time for Reform.

“I care strongly about protecting community facilities and making sure local people have a stronger voice in the decisions affecting the area.

“As a younger candidate, I want to show that people from my generation can step forward, get involved and help bring positive change to local politics with fresh ideas and a practical approach. Brighton and Hove is broken and residents deserve better.”

The by-election was called after the resignation of Jackie O’Quinn who served for 11 years. She was first elected as a Labour councillor in 2015, quitting the party earlier this year before stepping down from the council four weeks ago.