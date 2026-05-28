Reform UK has selected a 23-year-old pilot and aviation news business owner to stand for the party in the Goldsmid by-election for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.
Reform said: “We are pleased to announce the selection of Luke Willmoth as our candidate for the upcoming local by-election in Goldsmid ward, to be held on Thursday 25 June.
“Luke brings a strong commitment to serving the community, with a focus on listening to local residents and addressing the issues that matter most to them.
“Luke is keen to engage the youth vote, ensuring younger voices are heard and represented in local decision-making.
“The by-election on Thursday 25 June presents an important opportunity for residents of all ages to have their voices heard and Luke looks forward to engaging with voters across the area in the weeks ahead.”
The party said that Mr Willmoth was the founder and chief executive of an aviation news and travel media platform, producing content dedicated to airlines, airports and the wider aviation industry – and attracting more than 62 million impressions a month.
He said: “I’m a proud Brighton resident standing for Reform UK in the Goldsmid by-election because I care deeply about our community and the future of our city.
“Brighton and Hove is the best city in England but too many local issues have been ignored for too long.
“Goldsmid deserves a councillor who understands the area, listens to residents and stands up for our community. After years of Labour neglect, it’s time for a fresh approach. It’s time for Reform.
“I care strongly about protecting community facilities and making sure local people have a stronger voice in the decisions affecting the area.
“As a younger candidate, I want to show that people from my generation can step forward, get involved and help bring positive change to local politics with fresh ideas and a practical approach. Brighton and Hove is broken and residents deserve better.”
The by-election was called after the resignation of Jackie O’Quinn who served for 11 years. She was first elected as a Labour councillor in 2015, quitting the party earlier this year before stepping down from the council four weeks ago.
Reforms approach to local government is interesting. So far they have been able to ban the flying of the rainbow flag, banished the solidarity flying of the Ukraine flag, insisted on saying the Lords Prayer and singing of the national anthem before meetings whilst hiring “advisors” at public expense and increased Council tax.
Meanwhile at Farage Towers, the £5m donation from overseas is being put to good use to help wildlife – feathering nests? No wonder he needs security.
This is just a taster of what’s to come if you don’t vote against this crowd of chancers!
I hear he previously stood for Labour. I wonder what changed his mind.
It’s all very well for people to smear a new party Ann, but more constructive to ask why that new party has come into being and risen so quickly in the first place.
If the current parties are failing the electorate to the point the electorate are choosing a new party, they should be looking to themselves for the reasons we live in ‘Broken Britain’, not blaming the new party, who weren’t even there! It pains me to say this as a former Labour voter but Labour are so out of touch and incapable of introspection and reading the room, it’s embarrassing. Starmer has recently pumped out enough half-baked new legislation to make a dictator proud, and even more scandalously, used the King to do his bidding, when the King is supposed to be politically neutral. Enough is enough. The whole country is being nailed to the ground and most people can see it and feel it. They are literally desperate for something different, so maybe it’s time to raise a glass to something different and give it a chance.
Very electable. An individual with the brains, guts and energy to fight for their community. I wish him well.
Seems to have stood for Labour in Waltham Forest in 2022, so about as fixed politically as he is geographically.
Complete chancer, perchance?
Hopefully, he will be able to explain Nige’s £5 million crypto bro donation as Nige himself is unable to do so.