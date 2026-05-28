Lewes Road was closed as officers from the Metropolitan Police searched for drugs this evening (Thursday 28 May).

Earlier, Met officers searched premises at the Freshfield Road Industrial Estate, in the Kemp Town area, close to Brighton College.

The Met said: “Officers are conducting searches at two properties in Brighton in connection with an ongoing investigation into drug supply in London and East Sussex.

“Two men, aged in their thirties and sixties, have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. They remain in police custody.”

Crowds gathered in Lewes Road this evening and officers from Sussex Police were present.

Sussex Police said: “Our officers are supporting Metropolitan Police officers conducting a drugs search at an address in Lewes Road, Brighton, on Thursday evening (28 May).

“The search will be ongoing and there is no wider risk to the community.

“There are local cordons in the immediate area while the search continues.

“We appreciate the support of residents and the wider community who may be affected.

“We would like to thank you for your patience and understanding while Metropolitan Police officers conduct this search while minimising further disruption.”