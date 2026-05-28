A 70-year-old woman was racially abused by another woman on a Saturday afternoon in Brighton city centre.

Detectives investigating what has been recorded as a racially aggravated public order incident have released images of a woman they’d like to identify We are seeking to identify this woman in connection with enquiries after in Western Road, Brighton on Saturday 23 May at around 2.45pm.

At about 2.45pm on Saturday, 23 May in Western Road, the 70-year-old victim was accosted by another woman in the street near Norfolk Square.

Officers are investigating the incident and would like to speak with this woman in connection with enquiries.

Anyone who recognises her, who witnessed the incident, or who has relevant information such as CCTV or mobile footage is encouraged to come forward.

Reports can be made online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 1487 of 25/05.