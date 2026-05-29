A London man who posed as a taxi driver in Brighton to kidnap and rape a young woman has been found guilty by a jury.

In the early hours of Sunday 3 July 2022, Ruckling Ramsay was driving around Brighton city centre in his silver Mercedes.

He picked up a vulnerable 19-year-old woman and pressured her into sniffing white powder three times.

Ramsay then subjected her to a four-hour ordeal, raping and sexually assaulting her several times he drove her around various areas including Shoreham Power Station and to remote locations on the South Downs.

One of the attacks was at knifepoint.

At around 9.30am, the victim was able to text a friend, who tracked her location and followed Ramsay’s car, before picking up the victim when she was able to escape.

The incident was reported to Sussex Police and the victim was given specialist support while Ramsay was traced through his registration number and arrested.

In his car officers found condoms, Viagra and lubricant, as well as items proving the victim had been in the vehicle.

His phone location data showed he had been prowling the centre of Brighton for some time that evening and had searched for solicitors following the incident.

Ramsay, 61, of Osprey Close in Wanstead, London, was released on conditional bail while evidence was gathered that ;ed to him being charged.

On 21 January 2024, Met officers began an investigation following a report from a victim.

Ramsay had abducted her and subjected her to a series of non-consensual sexual acts while in his vehicle, causing significant fear and distress.

The Met Police obtained key evidence through DNA from the victim’s clothing matching the suspects.

They also secured vehicle tracking evidence showing the suspect’s car in the vicinity of the offence at the relevant time, further corroborating the victim’s statement.

Ramsay was subsequently charged with three counts of rape, kidnap and sexual assault by penetration in relation to the Sussex Police investigation.

He was charged with kidnap, kidnap with the intention to commit a sexual offence and sexual assault in relation to the Metropolitan Police investigation.

During the trial, the victim of a similar incident in 2009, in which Ramsay was the prime suspect, provided live bad character evidence. The 2009 investigation was never formally brought to charge.

At Inner London Crown Court yesterday (Thursday 21 May), a jury took less than two hours to find Ramsay guilty of all counts.

He was remanded in custody, to appear at the same court for sentencing on Wednesday 15 July.

Investigator Sophie Williams said: “I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all the victims in this case, their families, and the witnesses. Without their courage and support, we would not be where we are today.

“Their strength and resilience have been truly remarkable. Thanks to their efforts, a dangerous offender has been removed from our streets.”

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Cobbett said: “Women and girls should be safe to live their lives without falling victim to predatory offenders.

“We understand how important it is to identify vulnerable people in the night-time economy and make sure they are protected.

“In Brighton and across Sussex, we work closely with partners including Night Safety Marshals and licensed venues, with officers and marshals carrying out high visibility patrols linked to the wider safety network in our towns and cities.

“If you are a victim of crime or feel someone is vulnerable or in danger, please report to officers, security staff or call 999 in an emergency.”

Metropolitan Police Detective Constable Kieran Mulvaney who worked on the investigation said: “Our thoughts remain firmly with the victim, whose courage in coming forward after such a deeply traumatic experience has been truly remarkable.

“Her bravery has been central to securing this conviction and ensuring a dangerous offender is held accountable.

“This outcome reflects the determination of our officers to pursue justice, using every piece of evidence available to support the victim and bring the perpetrator before the courts.

“We encourage anyone who has experienced sexual violence to report it – you will be listened to, taken seriously, and supported throughout.

“Tackling violence against women and girls remains a top priority for the Met, and we are relentlessly focused on bringing offenders to justice and protecting those most vulnerable in our communities.

“The Met is bearing down on rape offences across London. Arrests and charges for offences involving violence against women and girls have increased by 71 per cent, while the number of rape cases where officers had secured charges have more than doubled over the last year in London.”