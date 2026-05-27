Morrisons is to submit a revised planning application to Lewes District Council for a new supermarket at the Meridian Centre site in Peacehaven.

The company shared the news at a meeting of Peachehaven Town Council this evening (Wednesday 27 May).

The proposals include a 25,000 sq ft store, featuring a “Market Street” with specialist butchers, bakers and fishmongers, while retaining Peacehaven Library and Community House.

The grocery chain said: “To ensure the supermarket can be delivered as soon as possible, Morrisons will be submitting its proposals as a hybrid planning application comprising two parts.”

The first part includes detailed plans for the supermarket, car parking and public spaces, including a new town square.

The second part contains outline proposals for a further 40,000 sq ft of retail space which could include takeaways and drive-through outlets such as coffee shops or sandwich shops on the eastern part of the site.

By submitting a hybrid application, Morrisons hopes to be able to obtain planning permission for the supermarket and build it more quickly.

At the same time, the firm wants to keep its options open for more stores or takeaways on the eastern part of the site, with more details expected in the coming months.

As part of the revised proposals, Morrisons said that Peacehaven Library and Community House would be retained.

Alternative plans for Peacehaven Library had previously been considered but both are now expected to remain in their current form, with some renovations to their exteriors.

Morrisons said: “This reflects their important role for Peacehaven residents and will help to ensure these spaces remain available throughout the redevelopment period.”

The Peacehaven store will incorporate electric vehicle (EV) charging points and solar panels on the store roof.

Morrisons initially received a planning resolution from Lewes District Council’s planning committee for the redevelopment of the Meridian Centre in 2023.

But before formal planning approval was granted, the plans were put on hold, with Morrisons keeping the scheme under review.

Morrisons development manager Justin Lawrence said: “We recognise the importance of this development to the residents of Peacehaven – and we appreciate people’s patience.

“We have worked with the council’s officers to ensure our plans align with local priorities and are deliverable.

“We now look forward sharing them with the community with a view to securing planning approval for the supermarket in the coming months.”

More information about the latest plans should be available in the coming days on the dedicated Morrisons project website www.morrisonspeacehaven.co.uk.

And the plans should also be available in full soon on Lewes District Council’s website. Search for planning application LW/23/0018.

Morrisons added: “If you’ve any questions about latest proposals, these can be submitted to the Morrisons project team at morrisonspeacehaven@camargue.uk.”