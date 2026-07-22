Police are trying to trace a car driver who attacked a pedestrian close to a park in Hove.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Wednesday 22 July): “We are appealing for witnesses and information after an assault in Nizells Avenue, Hove, on Thursday 16 July.

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“It was reported that at around 7.40pm, a man was walking in the street, near St Ann’s Well Gardens, when a car, described as a black Volkswagen, drove past at speed.

“The man called out to the car to slow down and the driver pulled over, got out of the car and verbally and physically assaulted the victim, who suffered injuries to his face, before driving off.

“The driver was described as a man, aged in his thirties, 5ft 7in, with tattoos and wearing a baseball cap, tank top, shorts socks and trainers.

Officers are pursuing lines of inquiry and encourage anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any relevant information such as CCTV, mobile or dashcam footage to report it to us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1641 of 16/07.”

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