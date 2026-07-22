The new King Alfred swimming pool offers little for older children and young adults, according to objectors.

Hundreds of people have objected to the plans and among the complaints are that the proposed family leisure water space would be less than half the size of the existing pool.

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Last month, a layout for 75 square metres of “splash pad” was added to the application that is due to be decided by Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee next Wednesday (29 July).

The existing King Alfred pool, which opened in 1982, has 180 square metres of “leisure water play” with a gently sloping walk-in lagoon, a slide and water play facilities.

From 1986 to 2000, the pool also had three water flumes.

The new splash pad design shows a slide, pool bubblers, a rain feature, palms, a water cascade and helico birds water feature.

Objectors have raised concerns about the small size of the leisure water area and the lack of fun elements for older children and teenagers.

An anonymous objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “What is described as a ‘leisure pool’ is, in effect, a very small splash-based area (approximately 4 metres to 8 metres of feature water space with limited depth and circulation).

“The inclusion of themed elements such as pirate ship features does not compensate for the absence of genuine free-swimming leisure space.

“This is not comparable to a functional leisure pool capable of supporting mixed-age, informal recreation.”

Another anonymous objector, whose details were also redacted, said: “This is meant to be a family facility but there is very little here for teenagers and young adults.

“Under-18s make up a significant part of Hove yet the offer drops off after early childhood.

“There is provision for younger children but not much for older age groups even though participation often declines during the teenage years if there is nothing aimed at them.

“A new centre should support people across all stages of life.”

Another anonymous objector criticised the loss of a “beach entry pool”.

The objector said: “I am very disappointed with the removal of the large leisure pool and slide which includes a beach entry pool perfect for babies, small children and those with mobility issues.

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“It helps increase confidence in the water for those that cannot afford swimming lessons. However, the new very tiny ‘splash pad’ that is being introduced in a windowless area is terrible.”

Sport England has not objected to the application but has noted the reduced size of the proposed new leisure centre.

Swim England has also offered its support in a letter to the council.

In a report, officials advised that councillors should be “minded to grant” the application for the £65 million leisure centre when it goes before the council’s Planning Committee next Wednesday (29 July).

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The meeting is due to start at 2pm at Hove Town Hall and is scheduled to be webcast.

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