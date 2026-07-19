FATBOY SLIM + SPECIAL REQUEST B2B TSHA + HONEYLUV + TSHA + DELILAH + ALINE UMBER – ‘ON THE BEACH’, BRIGHTON BEACH 18.7.26

It is now 25 years on since that first impromptu beach event in 2001 when (surely now patron saint of Brighton); Norman cook aka Fatboy Slim played a free DJ set on the beach following a screening of a cricket match organised by Channel 4. Well the stage was there, so why not!

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And here he is once again ‘On The Beach’ celebrating and entertaining the masses in Brighton over 4 sold out days. This outing will be my 4th of these ‘Big Beach’ experiences having been at the legendary 2nd one in 2002 (still probably one of the greatest days of my life), the 4th one in September 2008 and the 6th one in 2022; which happened to mark the 20th anniversary of the mega one.

The name ‘Big Beach Boutique’ derives from the world famous Big Beat Boutique club nights that started here in Brighton in the 90’s, often featuring the cream of Skint Records roster, oh how I’d love those to come back, small venues, funky big beats, the sweat dripping from the ceiling.

Talking of sweat…the weather today is utterly glorious, much like days 1 and 2, that thunder that had threatened a week ago, thankfully nowhere on the radar. The huge crowd, which I believe is approximately 10,000 are all in a massively happy and up for it mood, sun cream at the ready.

Fatboy Slim – 20:30 to 22:30

And here is the moment everyone has been waiting for, Fatboy takes to the decks for his 3rd night out of 4, which in fact will be the most times he has performed on back to back nights. Whilst this is the 7th Big Beach Boutique, by the end of this event he will actually have performed on the pebbles 10 times over the years.

Whilst Fatboy Slim is globally known, playing massive festivals and putting on huge shows worldwide, he is still incredibly down to earth and very much involved in the local scene. For years he had his Big Beach Café at Hove Lagoon which only very recently passed on into new ownership. He is involved with Pepita Coffee which brings lots of local art events, he had a recent art exhibition at The Helm Gallery, he does lots of fund raising events for the Martlets charity, which has had him involved very small DJ nights at small local venues or pubs, he has had collaboration clothing with The Modfather Clothing in Church Street. This weekend in fact they have a very limited run of clothes on sale.

There are the local talks, we’ve had them at The Old Market, the Theatre Royal and there is another later this year at Horatios on the pier. Then there is the close association with Brighton & Hove Albion football club. It’s not unheard of for him to be there championing on the youth training. He even worked at the now long gone Rounder records back in his early days, so yes Brighton loves Fatboy Slim and Fatboy Slim loves Brighton and these shows are like the love letter from him to us.

So tonight! As ever Fatboy arrived on stage barefoot and wearing the same Hawaiian shirt he wore on night one, green and black with skulls and roses. Backstage beforehand he had been doing a photoshoot in four different shirts, so maybe this one just felt right (again). I wonder if he has a shirt selection process, I wish I’d asked him now. Anyhow enough of the shirts as I am sure you want to hear about the magic.

After a short 15 minute break as they set up the Fatboy’s decks, the voice of Gene Wilder singing ‘Pure Imagination’ played, the suspense and anticipation building, then “Put your hands up in the Air by The Black & White Brothers” kicked in and the crowd went wild, everyone was so up for this.

The “I’m in Brighton Bitch” sample rang out as the screens flashed up in huge letters “PUT YOUR PHONES AWAY LETS ENJOY THE MOMENT”, too right. That’s the message and this was generally the vibe of the set, keeping things more old school with plenty of nods to the Big Beach Boutique’s of the past. Tonight really was one for crowd love and interaction as another huge cheer went up as the England team flashed up on the screen.

The set was fully underway, songs blended into one another, a tease of ‘Right Here, Right Now’ going straight into Fatboy’s own ‘Push The Tempo’ as flames jetted up in the sky around the stage.

‘I See You Baby’ by Groove Armada, and ‘Upside Down’ by Jaden Bojsen & David Guetta got a playing and plenty of crowd love as everyone sang “shaking that ass”.

‘Sinner Winner’ by Felix da Housecat is a Fatboy favourite and was only a matter of time until it came on, always an interactive one where everyone is encouraged to crouch down, as did Fatboy on the very front of the stage. A sight to behold 10,000 people all getting down and bouncing up to the music.

Screen visuals are a massive part of the Fatboy Slim experience these days, talking with Norman beforehand he said he was keeping the set similar each night as it was going to be a full on crowd pleasing one, also pairing it up with the visuals is a big thing to prep. This is true, the sets these days are an interactive spectacle rather than those 90s club nights where he would be armed with all the latest big beat 12” records to mix up. Some of the massive visuals we had this evening included, the zero f*cks speedometer, smiley faces, every morphing Normans, various graphics of him throughout his long career, and the lad from the cover of ‘You’ve Come A Long Way Baby’, he is always present! We had light tunnels, laser beams, crazy eye balls, ball room dancers, famous people dancing such as Christopher Walken, it was a non-stop extravaganza.

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