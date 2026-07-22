Police fear that a busy Brighton road would be blighted by more crime and draw more street drinkers if another late drinks licence is granted – this time to a convenience store.

Sussex Police objected when Hafiz Jarabanda, 57, owner of the Lewes Road Convenience Store, applied for a licence to sell alcohol until 2am at weekends.

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A rival business also objected and the neighbouring store’s legal representative set out why at a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel hearing.

At present, the licensed hours at the Premier-branded store, at 192-193 Lewes Road, Brighton, are from 9am to 11pm from Monday to Saturday and from 9am to 8pm on Sundays.

After a licensing panel hearing last Thursday (16 July), a panel of three councillors – Ivan Lyons, Birgit Miller and Alison Thomson – will have to decide if the business can stay open until 2am on Saturday and Sunday mornings and until 1am during the week.

Sussex Police licensing officer Mark Thorogood told the panel that there were already seven other businesses with late alcohol licences which “evidences the need to restrict further extension”.

He also highlighted crime levels – 190 violent offences and 20 sex offences, 26 robberies, 65 public order offences and 29 incidents of criminal damage over the past year, with 67 incidents linked with drink and drugs.

Mr Thorogood also responded to Mr Jarabanda’s application to have a condition of his licence lifted that currently prohibits the sale of single cans.

He said: “To assist with limiting alcohol-dependent persons gaining access to alcohol, we have the condition allowing a minimum of four cans to be sold.

“This often puts these items out of the price point for people that are looking for cheap drink to feed their addiction.”

Council licensing officer Donna Lynsdale said that council policy was to refuse any new later licences along Lewes Road and Mr Jarabanda offered no exceptional circumstances to justify departing from the policy.

Barrister James Rankin represented objector Kinan Daoud, 28, owner of Wine Me Up, at 7 Lewes Road, which sells alcohol until 2am on weekdays and 3am on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Mr Rankin said that Mr Daoud had operated his business since 2021, with regular visits from the licensing authority. He had been complied with licensing law and policy every time and did not want to see “standards slip”.

The hearing was told that Mr Daoud had previously applied to extend his hours in 2022. His application was refused.

Mr Rankin said: “He (Mr Daoud) understands and accepts now that was a sensible decision and he didn’t seek to appeal. But he was a victim of the statement of licensing policy, just in the same way that Mr Jarabanda is.”

At the hearing, licensing consultant Stewart Gibson, for Mr Jarabanda, said that his client would no longer ask for the sale of single cans.

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He also would reduce his requested hours to midnight during the week and until 1am on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Mr Gibson said: “We hope that members will recognise these amendments as a genuine attempt to respond positively to the issues during consultation.

“This application is not about creating a new off-licence. It’s not about introducing alcohol into an area where none currently exists. It’s not about changing the nature of the business.”

He added that the business had traded responsibly since 2023 with extensive conditions attached to the licence.

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Mr Jarabanda told the panel that he had security in place and radio communication with his other shop in Lewes Road, M&A Local, which he had owned with no issues since 2013.

The panel retired to make its decision which should be made public within five working days of the hearing.

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