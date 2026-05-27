A climbing wall operator wants to open on the site of the old American Express offices in Brighton.

The proposal follows a lack of interest in some of the commercial space at the new development the site, prompting a request to expand the range of permitted uses there.

The application covers the ground floor and lower ground floor of Block E at the Edward Street Quarter – and is recommended for approval when it goes before Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee next week.

The scheme, on the former Amex House “wedding cake” site, was granted planning permission in July 2018. It included 168 flats as well as offices, shops and cafés.

Octopus Energy occupies 80 per cent of the office space, with NatWest and Knights taking up a further 10 per cent.

But after two years of marketing, no office clients have come forward to make use of the remaining commercial space.

Edward Street Quarter Limited said in its application that the need for a change of use reflected a shift in the market since the covid-19 pandemic.

Expanding the use would allow the commercial units to be used for indoor sport, recreation or fitness but not motorised vehicles, firearms, swimming or skating.

A report to the Planning Committee said that a potential tenant was a climbing wall company.

Edward Street Quarter said: “This change of use application seeks to enhance the development by making currently vacant units more appealing and likely to be leased.

“This change does not seek to replace the commercial offering but rather broaden it.”

Ten objections to the application have been sent to the council, raising concerns about noise, traffic and anti-social behaviour.

One anonymous objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “The plans show the commercial space sits immediately beneath residential flats with no buffer floor or structural separation.

“Recent construction works in the unit below have already demonstrated that noise and vibration transmit clearly into my apartment.

“This indicates the separating structure does not provide high levels of impact sound insulation.”

Another anonymous objector, whose details were also redacted, said: “Any business – gym, shop or climbing centre to name a few that we’ve heard are coming – are not suitable for the building under residential flats.

“Daily shop deliveries coming and going will be a nightmare plus bring anti-social behaviour from nearby St James’s Street.

“Clanking of climbing equipment and the noise of people’s voices will not be appropriate nor will it even be big enough.”

The Planning Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm on next Wednesday (3 June). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.