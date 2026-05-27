The excellent one-of-a-kind London based trio Ebbb (Will Rowland on vocals, Lev Ceylan on synths, and Scott MacDonald on drums), have announced a handful of in-store dates in support of their debut 11-track ‘Shallow Hits’ album which is set to drop on 10th July.

These are Next Door Records Two in London on Friday 10th July, Truck in Oxford on Sunday 12th, Rough Trade Nottingham on Monday 13th, Jacaranda in Liverpool on Thursday 16th, and rounding things off the electronic trio head to Resident in Brighton on Friday 17th July.

The scope, variety and ambition of Ebbb’s debut album ‘Shallow Hits’ is clear from the off. ‘Come Alive’ whirs into being quietly before morphing into a sun-kissed, radiant piece of calypso-esque electronic pop; ‘Now You Know’ feels destined to soundtrack sun-drenched festivals this summer; ‘Shallow Hits’ is as deft and detailed as it is big, bold and euphoric; while the wonky yet propulsive charge of ‘Side On’ sounds like a drum ‘n’ bass club and church choir combined.

A fervent eclecticism and unpredictable restlessness underpins the album. Latterly the record dives into the moody technoid textures and multi-layered harmonies that characterised their debut EP ‘All At Once’ – exemplified by ‘Youth’ and the closing track ‘I’m Not Enough’ that lands an emotional gut punch to an album that is already littered with them. However there’s a remarkable coherence and identity that underpins the album. Ebbb are exploring far and wide, deep and vast, yet they do so via an approach that remains unmistakably them.

‘Shallow Hits’ is an album bursting with ideas, textures, rhythms, detail and emotion. A bold and singular debut record from a group who truly do not sound like anyone else right now.

Praise for Ebbb from the Brighton & Hove News team regarding each of their different local concert appearances thus far:

“EBBB are versatile as one minute they have banging happy hardcore style beats and at other times it’s more like swirling film scores. Suffice to say that the trio absolutely nailed it today and the packed crowd’s reactions complimented this”.

“Live they’re a band whose music you can really get lost in. More please!!!”

“What a monumental way to kick off the night!”

“It’s tribal, it’s exciting, it’s like watching TR/ST and I for one want more…much much more! A must see live act, even if you have to travel a distance to see them! It will therefore come as no surprise to learn that it was one of my favourite festival performances!”

“This was a truly wonderful way to conclude the first ever Brighton Psych Fest and a band I don’t believe I will ever get sick of seeing live!”

Tickets for the Brighton in-store concert are on sale now and can be located HERE.

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