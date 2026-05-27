Independent Brighton women promoters Sidequest Records, Agenda Collective, Buzz Present, Moonrock MGMT and Whattawally are working in collaboration in order to present a new music festival showcasing grassroots women and non binary led
artists in Brighton.
The debut ‘Girls Night Out’ festival is set to take place on 6th June from 12:00pm and will feature a diverse lineup of over 20 artists plus DJ sets from some of the best club curators Brighton has to offer.
Spanning across genres from Folk, Rock, Jazz, Indie and much more, the all day event will take place at three beloved local grassroots venues ‘The Green Door Store‘, ‘Pink Moon’ and ‘The Folklore Rooms’, with the wristband exchange being held at Bella Union Vinyl Shop.
Pink Moon will feature Folk, Indie and singer songwriters + workshops, talks and film screenings. The Folklore Rooms will be bringing everything from indie, soul, R&B and Jazz vibes. Head to Green Door for your fix of rock, alternative and shoe gaze!
Check out the fabulous artists that are performing at ‘Girls Night Out’:
Actrs
Aly
Batmilk
Eva Nagy
Fari
Frances Mistry
Georgie Moon
Girl Apocrypha
Grimrite
Highdrive
Hitman Sheela
Krumpets
Máidin
Medium Sized Dog
Miler
Moon Idle
Pleasance
Ponceau
Quaking Aspens
Rhiannon Ruthven
Sarah Crean
Sarah Gower
Sekinue
SNM
Tia Ice
Veronica
Watching Alice
All Proceeds from Girls Night Out Festival will be donated in aid of Brighton Women’s Centre.
Tickets can be purchased HERE.
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