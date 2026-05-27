Independent Brighton women promoters Sidequest Records, Agenda Collective, Buzz Present, Moonrock MGMT and Whattawally are working in collaboration in order to present a new music festival showcasing grassroots women and non binary led

artists in Brighton.

The debut ‘Girls Night Out’ festival is set to take place on 6th June from 12:00pm and will feature a diverse lineup of over 20 artists plus DJ sets from some of the best club curators Brighton has to offer.

Spanning across genres from Folk, Rock, Jazz, Indie and much more, the all day event will take place at three beloved local grassroots venues ‘The Green Door Store‘, ‘Pink Moon’ and ‘The Folklore Rooms’, with the wristband exchange being held at Bella Union Vinyl Shop.

Pink Moon will feature Folk, Indie and singer songwriters + workshops, talks and film screenings. The Folklore Rooms will be bringing everything from indie, soul, R&B and Jazz vibes. Head to Green Door for your fix of rock, alternative and shoe gaze!

Check out the fabulous artists that are performing at ‘Girls Night Out’:

Actrs

Aly

Batmilk

Eva Nagy

Fari

Frances Mistry

Georgie Moon

Girl Apocrypha

Grimrite

Highdrive

Hitman Sheela

Krumpets

Máidin

Medium Sized Dog

Miler

Moon Idle

Pleasance

Ponceau

Quaking Aspens

Rhiannon Ruthven

Sarah Crean

Sarah Gower

Sekinue

SNM

Tia Ice

Veronica

Watching Alice

All Proceeds from Girls Night Out Festival will be donated in aid of Brighton Women’s Centre.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.