A man was stabbed near Portslade station at the weekend.

The stabbing happened in the early hours of Saturday 23 May in Boundary Road, Hove, near the junction with Vale Road and Station Road, Portslade.

Sussex Police said: “The victim, a man in his twenties, sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing and was taken to hospital.

“He has since been discharged.

“Officers are investigating and are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.”

Police closed a stretch of Boundary Road and Station Road – where Hove and Portslade meet – while forensic investigations were carried out at the scene.

Detective Inspector Laura Lodge said: “This was a distressing incident and we understand the concern it has caused in the community.

“Tackling knife crime and serious violence is a priority for Sussex Police.

“We are committed to doing all we can to stop weapons getting on to our streets or being used in our homes and to catch the criminals who use knives.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area while we investigate this matter and to provide reassurance.

“I encourage anyone with information about this incident to come forward.

“In particular, we want to hear from anyone with CCTV, dashcam, mobile phone or doorbell footage.

“We are also aware of a red hatchback car seen in the area at the time and are keen to trace this vehicle and the occupants.

“Anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting reference 50 of 23/05.”