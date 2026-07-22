Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven MP Chris Ward has left the government as the new Prime Minister Andy Burnham continues to make sweeping changes to the ministerial team.

Mr Ward, 44, served as Parliamentary Secretary for the Cabinet Office – also known as a Cabinet Office Minister – and was regarded as one of Sir Keir Starmer’s inner circle.

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Mr Ward was elected at the general election in July 2024 and immediately appointed as Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Prime Minister after Sir Keir won a big majority.

He had previously been a speech writer and deputy chief of staff to Sir Keir when Labour was in opposition.

He was parachuted in as the party’s candidate in Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven just before the last general election when the sitting Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle was controversially suspended.

Mr Russell-Moyle, 39, was later exonerated of wrongdoing but his suspension meant that he was unable to defend his seat in the House of Commons. He has since joined the Green Party.

Tonight (Wednesday 22 July), Mr Ward posted on Facebook: “It’s been a huge honour to serve as a Cabinet Office Minister.

“I’m really proud of the progress we’ve made, especially major reforms to procurement and insourcing.

“I wish the new ministerial team every success and I’m looking forward to focusing on the best job anyone could wish for – representing the great people of Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven.”

On Monday (20 July), the Labour MP for Hove and Portslade, Peter Kyle, said that he would be returning to the backbenches, having served in the cabinet most recently as Business and Trade Secretary.

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