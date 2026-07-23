Back on 15th May last year we announced that Music Venue Properties (MVP), the pioneering Charitable Community Benefit Society created by Music Venue Trust (MVT), had launched of the next phase of their groundbreaking ‘Own Our Venues’ project — a bold initiative to secure the future of a further seven iconic grassroots music venues (GMVs) across the UK through community ownership.

The ‘Own Our Venues’ initiative focuses on removing grassroots music venues from vulnerable commercial leases by placing them into community ownership. The aim is to provide long-term stability to venues that are essential for fostering local talent and providing cultural value to existing, local infrastructure.

Today, (23rd July) marks a new milestone in this quest, as the Music Venue Trust have released the following statement:

“We’re thrilled to announce that The Pipeline in Brighton is now community owned, becoming the 10th grassroots music venue to be permanently protected through our Own Our Venues campaign.

To celebrate this milestone, we were joined by Norman Cook (Fatboy Slim), who has become one of our members and a substantial investor, backing our mission and calling on music fans, artists and the wider industry to help secure the future of grassroots music venues across the UK.

For years, The Pipeline has been a cornerstone of Brighton’s independent music scene, giving emerging artists a place to perform and bringing people together through live music. Thanks to the support of our growing community of more than 2,500 members and investors, the building now has the long-term security it deserves, ensuring it can continue serving Brighton’s music community for generations to come.

The Pipeline joins The Snug, The Ferret, Le Pub, The Bunkhouse, The Booking Hall, The Croft, The Joiners, Northern Guitars and Gut Level as part of the growing Music Venue Properties portfolio, with more venues set to follow.

Become a member. Become a co-owner. Help secure the next venue”.

Watch Fatboy Slim’s video announcement at The Pipeline HERE.

Thomas Evrenos – Director of The Pipeline spoke to us and said

“The Pipeline has always been more than just a venue. It’s a home for live music, emerging artists and the alternative community that has grown around it. Everyone here is really happy about this, not just the team at The Pipeline but the wider Brighton music community, our staff, regulars and the musicians who have made this place what it is.

I’m very proud that Music Venue Properties chose The Pipeline to become part of its portfolio. Knowing the building is now secured means we can focus on what matters most: putting on great shows, supporting grassroots talent and giving people a place to belong. Community ownership has given this venue a future, protecting it from the uncertainty of the commercial property market and ensuring The Pipeline can continue to play its part in Brighton’s music scene for years to come.”

For more information, visit

www.musicvenueproperties.com

www.ownourvenues.com