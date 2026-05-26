A 16-year-old boy was stabbed on Brighton seafront yesterday (Monday 25 May).

Sussex Police said this morning: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was stabbed outside Shelter Hall in Brighton.

“It followed reports of a large group of people fighting in the area around 9.25pm on Monday 25 May.

“The victim, a boy from Surrey, was taken to hospital for treatment where his injuries were confirmed to be superficial.”

Detective Inspector Jen Pietersen, of Brighton CID, said: “We know the beach was extremely crowded at the time of this incident and we’re urging anyone who can assist in our investigation to please come forward.

“Specifically, we’d like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or captured any relevant footage.

“You can report it online or via 101, quoting serial 1791 of 25/05.”