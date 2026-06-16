Waitrose in Hove is closed after a fire started shortly before 4am today (Tuesday 16 June).

Nevill Road, Woodland Drive and The Droveway were closed while firefighters from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service worked at the scene, with the road reopening just before 10am.

The blaze is believed to have started by accident when a refrigerator overheated.

Waitrose said that the fire did not appear to have caused as much damage as might have seemed from the smoke which was billowing as the sun came up.

The fire service said that 10 fire engines were at the scene at the height of the blaze, with support called in from West Sussex.

Waitrose said: “There was a fire in a warehouse chiller at our Hove shop early this morning while the shop was closed, which was quickly contained thanks to the swift action of the fire service and our partners, to whom we’re incredibly grateful.

“The shop will reopen as soon as it’s safe to do so and our nearby Brighton and Southwick shops remain open as usual.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “This was a warehouse fire at a commercial property in Nevill Road, Hove. At the height of the incident there were 10 fire appliances from East and West Sussex in attendance and our command support unit.”

Earlier, the fire service said: “We remain on scene with colleagues from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service at Nevill Road, Hove. Please avoid the area as roads remain closed.”

The fire service said: “At 3.46am, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire in Nevill Road, Hove.

“Fire Appliances from Hove, Preston Circus and Eastbourne are in attendance with support from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

“Firefighters are wearing breathing apparatus and fighting the fire with three main jets

“There are no reports of casualties.”

At 6am, the fire service issued an update, saying: “Crews are still on scene fighting the fire. Police and the ambulance service are also on scene.”

At 8am, the fire service added: “Firefighters are now damping down hot spots, cutting away and ventilating the property.”

At 9am, an update said: “Four fire engines are currently at the scene from East and West Sussex.

“Crews are using positive pressure ventilation fans for smoke clearance.

“Please continue to avoid the area as roads remain closed at this time.”

And at 10.25am, the fire service said: “As of 9.58am Nevill Road is being reopened. As of 10.17am two fire engines remain on scene.”