A crook described by a judge as a “professional criminal with an appalling record” has absconded from a Sussex prison less than three years into a 14-year sentence.

Oliver Mazirel, 38, climbed over the fence at Ford Prison at about 8.20pm on Tuesday evening (30 June), in Ford Road, near St Mary’s Church.

Mazirel was jailed at Brighton Crown Court in January 2024 for conspiring to supply cocaine, being concerned in supplying cannabis, having cannabis with intent to supply and acquiring or having criminal property.

Judge Stephen Mooney said: “While on bail for these offences you were involved in the supply of a significant quantity of cannabis.

“This involved the supply of over 40kg of cannabis while on bail for the supply of significant quantities of cocaine.”

Judge Mooney said the he was “a professional criminal with an appalling record for offences including robbery and selling MDMA (ecstasy)”.

Sussex Police said that the force was appealing for the public’s help to find Mazirel who is wanted for absconding from Ford open prison, near Arundel.

Police said: “The 38-year-old was serving a sentence for conspiracy to supply class A drugs.”

He was previously jailed in January 2020 for two and a half years for his part in a drugs gang led by a man from Brighton.

Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs said: “We are actively searching for Mazirel who climbed over the prison fence at about 8.20pm and came out on to Ford Road, close to St Mary’s Church.

“We are appealing for passing motorists to check their dashcam at the time and urge residents to contact us should they have seen him.

“This CCTV image shows him just before he escaped, wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.

“Mazirel has links to Worthing and Littlehampton and we are actively making inquiries in these areas.

“If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts please call 999.”

Mazirel, formerly of Ardingly Drive, Goring, was described as 5ft 7in tall, with short light brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts.

Sussex Police added: “Anyone who sees him is advised to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47260156152.”