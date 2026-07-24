A Brighton man who groomed and exploited a vulnerable woman with money and drugs before he raped and sexually assaulted her has been given a life sentence.

Peter Phillips, 61, of Maderia Place, Brighton, was sentenced to life imprisonment at Brighton Crown Court on Monday (20 July).

Phillips had denied the charges but, earlier this year at Lewes Crown Court, he changed his pleas to guilty, admitting both the rape and sexual assault.

Sussex Police said today (Friday 24 July): “Police launched an investigation after a 34-year-old woman, from Worthing, reported that she had been raped and sexually assaulted by Phillips.

“She and her family were supported throughout the investigation by specially trained officers.

“She reported that Phillips had raped and sexually assaulted her after they met in Brighton in May 2025.

“Phillips groomed the victim with money and drugs. The following month, he invited her to a festival where he encouraged her to consume alcohol and drugs, leaving her vulnerable.

“He then took her to a hotel where he subjected her to a violent and sustained sexual assault before raping her.

“He was arrested on Wednesday 6 August 2025, charged the same day and remanded in custody.

“Phillips pleaded guilty to rape of a female aged 16 or over and sexual assault by penetration at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday 20 January.

“Phillips was sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday 20 July. He must serve a minimum term of nine years and six months before he can be considered for parole.”

Quoting from a pre-sentence report, Judge Stephen Mooney said: “It is my assessment that Mr Phillips leads a predatory and manipulative lifestyle whereby he goes to great lengths to place himself in situations where he has the opportunity to offend against vulnerable females.”

He added: “I am satisfied that a life sentence should be imposed and there is nothing that could lead me to conclude that to impose a life sentence would in any way be unjust.”

Detective Constable Ryan Dale welcomed the sentence, saying: “Phillips is a highly dangerous and calculated sexual predator who deliberately targeted and exploited a vulnerable woman.

“While he has been brought to justice, we are keen to hear from anyone who may also have been affected by his behaviour.

“We recognise how difficult it can be to report sexual offences but if you believe you may have been a victim of Peter Phillips please come forward. You will be listened to, supported and your report will be taken seriously.”

Sussex Police added: “Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Peter Phillips or wishes to report any other sexual offence is urged to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101. In an emergency always dial 999.”