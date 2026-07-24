Thousands of people have signed a petition objecting to a “red route” in Western Road but the council has defended its plans to prevent cars and vans stopping there.

Western Road business owner Alistair Gourlay presented the petition, signed by 3,800 people, to Brighton and Hove City Council yesterday (Thursday 23 July).

The petition was headed, Say No to the Red Route on Western Road from Holland Road to Montpelier Road.

Mr Gourlay, managing director of Real Patisserie, told councillors that a core group of people who objected to the red route had spent hundreds of hours speaking to those who would be most affected.

They included people with disabilities, carers, delivery drivers, tradespeople, taxi drivers, businesses and residents – and the core group said that they found that the majority did not want the red lines.

He said that the number of accidents had fallen in Western Road in the past three years and questioned whether introducing the red route would improve bus journey times.

Mr Gourlay said: “We all want healthy high streets. Western Road one of the city’s busiest and best.

“Before we risk jeopardising that, surely the evidence that this scheme will deliver greater benefits than will be its cost should be crystal clear.”

He urged the council to pause, scrutinise and discuss the red route and question whether the route was in the best interests of Brighton and Hove and its people.

Labour councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport and sustainability, urged people in Western Road in Brunswick and Adelaide ward to “come with us” as he made the case for the red route.

Councillor Muten said: “Double yellow lines on Western Road are routinely abused leaving even blue badge holders unable to park.

“Cars block pavements. Vans obstruct dropped kerbs. Access is restricted. Sight lines (are) impeded, making Western Road more hazardous than it needs to be, especially for disabled people, who are less mobile, and parents with buggies.

“Do not ask us to turn a blind eye.”

He said that when the traffic warden appears customers and staff from businesses rush out and move their vehicles elsewhere which does not solve the problem.

Green councillor Ollie Sykes, who represents Brunswick and Adelaide ward, said: “The fear of the retailers is that this distinct and special part of our city known as Brunswick Town will decline and disappear due to red route impacts.

“I share the fear but not the conclusion and am very sensitive to this so I request that we work very closely with the new group formed – Western Road Community Group – to monitor impacts and listen to suggestions from that group on mitigation.”

Conservative councillor Ivan Lyons said that he struggled to understand why the council was moving forward with the red route after half the people who responded to the public consultation were against the proposals.

He said: “Consultation responses do not give much of an endorsement for a red route.

“Delving further, it appears that the consultation was actively promoted to cycling groups but not simultaneously promoted to businesses, disabled residents or residents in streets likely to receive displaced traffic.”

Independent councillor Samer Bagaeen, a professor of planning, said that Western Road was a principal high street, not just a traffic corridor.

Councillor Bagaeen said: “We should be designing transport around successful places, not simply moving traffic through them.”

A policy that improved vehicle flow but undermined local businesses and accessibility, he said, would not be a balanced policy.

The council announced an “experimental traffic order” that would formally create the red route on Friday 12 June but a start date for the change was not included in the announcement.

Work is still needed to put in more disabled parking bays and loading bays.

For the first two weeks of operation, any drivers breaking the rules would be sent a warning.

After that, the council would send a £70 penalty charge notice, with the fine reduced to £35 if paid within 14 days.

In the first six months, traffic flow would be monitored by cameras, as would loading and disabled bays, to assess the effects and to make any necessary changes.

The experimental traffic order cannot be extended beyond 18 months and changes would be made only in the first year, the council said.