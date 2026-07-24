Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help tracing a suspected jewellery thief.

The force said: “Do you know this woman? We are keen to identify her in connection with an investigation into a theft from Aquila Jewellery, in Duke’s Lane, Brighton.

“Several bracelets worth about £600 were stolen from the shop on Monday 13 July at 1.20pm.

“The woman is described as aged over 60, about 5ft 4in, with short dark ginger hair and a bruised nose. She was wearing glasses.

“If you know who she is or have any information about the incident which could help our investigation, please report online or phone 101, quoting serial 1336 of 13/07.”