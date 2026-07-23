Fencing has been put up to protect a group of ancient cedar trees in a historic park – and to protect the public.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “A group of ancient cedar trees in Stanmer Park have been given extra protection to help keep them safe and healthy into the future.

“Sustainable chestnut post and rail fencing has been erected around the base of the precious trees in a joint initiative between the council’s parks and estates teams.

“The new fencing will allow park visitors to continue to enjoy them without getting too close.

“The trees, thought to be around 300 years old and planted at the same time as Stanmer House was built, are a striking and well-loved feature in the city’s largest park.

“In recent years, the trees have lost several large branches due to their grand old age, leading to safety concerns.”

Councillor Alan Robins, the council’s cabinet member for sport, recreation and libraries, said: “This magnificent group of trees are admired by residents and visitors to the park who will often congregate and shelter around the base.

“Following the recent loss of branches, we have decided to put up fencing to protect both the trees and our park visitors.

“The alternative would have been to severely prune the trees or possibly even cut them down.

“The new rail fencing means we can all continue to enjoy and admire these precious trees from a safe distance and, hopefully, for many more years to come.”