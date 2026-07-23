Roebuck Estates brings Sussex sparkle to the heart of Brighton

I was lucky enough to be invited to try out the new Roebuck Estates summer pop-up bar at the Royal Pavilion Rooms earlier this month for Brighton and Hove News, and it is difficult to imagine a more perfect setting for a celebration of English sparkling wine.

Nestled in Castle Square, alongside one of Brighton’s most iconic buildings, the Royal Pavilion, the venue brings together the elegance of a historic royal setting with the growing reputation of Sussex as a world-class wine region.

This setting, overlooking the iconic Georgian palace, is hard to beat as a stylish backdrop, while the wines themselves are elegant, confident and unmistakably English. Whether you’re already a fan of Sussex sparkling wine or simply curious to discover what all the excitement is about, this pop-up from Roebuck Estates offers a welcoming introduction without any pretension.

The Royal Pavilion Rooms, part of the former royal estate associated with Queen Victoria, provided a beautiful backdrop for a relaxed Friday evening tasting as the producer showcased its vintage sparkling wines alongside a wonderful selection of canapés from Café Rust.

The food was a perfect companion to the wine: delicate roulades filled with whipped soft cheese and garden herbs, goat’s cheese and roasted beetroot, artisan focaccia and crostini with fine-cured charcuterie, oat-smoked salmon, house pickles and seasonal vegetables. There were also delicious bites including salami, pickled grapes and red pepper hummus.

But without question, the star of the evening was the wine.

We began with the Roebuck Estates Classic Cuvée 2020 (£12 a glass, £55 a bottle), a beautifully crisp and refreshing sparkling wine with a light golden hue. Served chilled in glasses featuring the distinctive Roebuck deer emblem, it was exactly the kind of elegant, easy-drinking fizz that makes a warm summer’s evening feel really special.

Roebuck Estates was founded by two friends with a passion for English wine and now produces vintage sparkling wines from vineyards across both Sussex and Kent, using the classic Champagne grape varieties of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier. The name itself comes from the wild deer found near the Petworth vineyards where their story began in 2013.

I have to confess, as a devoted sparkling wine lover, I probably enjoyed more than my fair share of this particular cuvée. Sussex is incredibly fortunate to have vineyards growing on chalky soils similar to those found in some of France’s renowned sparkling wine regions, helping to create the ideal conditions for producing high-quality traditional-method sparkling wines. We are so lucky to live on this land that can really help produce some of these fantastic sparkling wines.

Visitors to this new summer offer from the winery were offered the chance to try out the Roebuck Estates Rosé de Noirs 2019 (£14 a glass, £60 a bottle). This was my absolute favourite. Rosé sparkling wines can sometimes lean towards being overly sweet, but this was beautifully balanced: a perfect medium-dry summer-coloured fizz, sparkling wine for the evening with a gorgeous colour and a refreshing character that proved very popular among guests. It was very popular and notably commented upon. As the sun went down, this Rosé de Noirs mirrored the hues of the Pavilion Gardens sunset.

The Blanc de Noirs 2018 (£16 a glass, £75 a bottle) was another fascinating discovery. I had never really considered how red grape varieties could be transformed into a white wine, and tasting this was a reminder of how much there is still to discover in the world of wine – for me at least. It was a wonderful opportunity to expand my wine knowledge. Mind. Blown. It had some really unexpected notes and was a memorable part of the tasting.

A soupcon of the Blanc de Blancs 2019 (£16 a glass, £75 a bottle) completed the tasting, with all wines mentioned above served in generous 125ml measures. There is also the option to enjoy a Roebuck wine flight, offering three sparkling wines for £30, accompanied by snacks. This represents excellent value and is a great way to explore the range.

For those who prefer something other than sparkling wine, the bar also offers local alternatives. For those who prefer beer or soft drinks, you can try the Unbarred IPA, which is 5.1% and 440 millilitres at £7. An Unbarred pale ale is also available, and if you are wanting something that is much more low-key, you can try the Unbarred Low Key at 0.5%, alongside Folkington’s soft drinks range of Summer Berries, Lemon and Mint, Ginger Beer, and sparkling water from South Downs, all at reasonable prices.

The producer has attracted praise from wine expert Jancis Robinson, who describes Roebuck Estates as ‘a producer that stands out from the crowd’, and after experiencing the wines myself, I can understand why.

This seasonal Roebuck Estates sparkling wine bar is a wonderful example of how Brighton continues to embrace high-quality local food and drink experiences. The staff were also genuinely lovely and made for an engaging, friendly evening. With its unique location, beautiful wines and relaxed atmosphere, it is a special addition to the city this summer.

The residency is only running for two months until the end of August, so I would recommend visiting while you can. I’d happily return for another summer evening experience, and would recommend making the most of it while it is in Brighton this summer.

The Roebuck Sparkling Wine Bar is open at the Royal Pavilion Rooms throughout July and August.

Open Wednesday – Sunday | 12pm – 9pm

The Royal Pavilion Rooms, 5 Pavilion Buildings, Brighton and Hove, BN1 1EE

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