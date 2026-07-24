People living in the northern end of Hollingdean will have a third chance to share their views on a controlled parking scheme.

Hollingdean resident Justin Newland presented a petition, with 345 signatures, to Brighton and Hove City Council at Hove Town Hall yesterday (Thursday 23 July).

It highlighted concerns about dangerous parking and driving, saying that problems in the area had increased since a controlled parking zone was introduced at the southern end of Hollingdean earlier this year.

The petition, which was on the council website, asked for a consultation on parking arrangements in the northern part of Hollingdean to be reopened.

Supporters want to give people the option of a residents’ parking permit scheme throughout the area as a way to try to deal with the problems from displaced parking.

Mr Newland said: “Residents in North Hollingdean have seen a significant increase in non-resident parking on local roads which has also led to dangerous driving and an increase in traffic.

“It’s caused lots of safety issues for young children trying to get to school.

“We’ve had lots of inconsiderate parking since the scheme was introduced. We’ve got drivers driving around constantly looking for spaces.”

He said that families with young children and the elderly were struggling to park near their homes.

Labour councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport and sustainability, said that those affected would have a third and final opportunity to have their say on a parking permit scheme by the end of the summer.

Councillor Muten said: “Residents were advised that if a parking scheme was introduced in the south, indeed without a corresponding scheme in North Hollingdean, there was a possibility that parking demand and vehicle displacement could increase in the surrounding streets.

“Despite this, the majority of respondents in North Hollingdean on both occasions indicated that they did not wish to see any changes to the existing parking arrangements.”

The second consultation was carried out after people in the southern part of Hollingdean lobbied to have a controlled parking zone when the initial consultation showed a geographical split between those living north and south of Hollingdean Place, known as The Dip.