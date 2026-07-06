A new sun terrace on Brighton seafront is the perfect place to sit back in luxurious comfort and people watch while sipping a chilled drink.

Pearly Cow opened with a bang on Kings Road in autumn 2024, impressing diners with its steak and oyster-led menu and lushly decorated interiors.

Now, having opened just in time for the summer season, its new outside terrace allows it to offer a breezy al fresco experience too.

While Kings Road can be a little overwhelmed with cars, the elevated patio is well screened with glass panels, and a DJ successfully drowns out the hum of traffic.

The hatstand with straw trilby hats to borrow to keep off the sun was a nice touch – they were being put to good use when we visited on a sunny Friday evening.



We started on the terrace with Pearcy Cow’s new Perfect Pairings menu which matches an aperitif with a high end bar snack.

You can choose between a glass of Chapel Down sparkling wine served with two freshly shucked oysters, or a perfectly chilled Seaside Martini with three beef fat chips.

It’s hard to go wrong with the classic combination of oysters and fizz, and this was served impeccably, with shallot vinegar, a lemon wrapped in muslin, and a choice of two types of Tabasco.

The chips were more like slabs – huge chunks of laminated potato slices, individually deep fried and served with a punchy horseradish mayo. The Seaside Martini is more subtle, featuring both Brighton Gin and a pear eau de vie and a beautiful disc of extra virgin olive oil floating on the top.

We could happily have sat there for hours, but instead we ventured inside the dining room, where we were sat side by side at a table with a sofa.



Our waitress couldn’t be more helpful, steering us to choose the monkfish carpaccio, which did indeed melt in the mouth as she promised, with a hit of lime zest and sweet brined chillies.

Our other starter, the garlic prawns, were fat and juicy, and smoky from the grill.

Moving onto the mains, the catch of the day was seabass and was perfectly cooked and served with a bright and creamy lemon sauce, plus griddled asparagus.

We also ordered the slow rib Sussex wagyu which came on a bed of insanely rich cheesy polenta – probably not the most summery choice, but still incredibly delicious.

The sommelier chose us a bottle of French rose wine to accompany the meal – Saint-Roch Les Vignes which was light and refreshing

And to finish – an airy, tart raspberry souffle and a generous cheese board – plus some cheeky Tuaca-laced truffles, a nod to Brighton’s best-loved liqueur.

Pearly Cow is a special night out – an anniversary, a milestone birthday, a graduation. The terrace is also available to hire for private events.

For more information, visit Pearly Cow’s website here.