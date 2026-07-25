A man was arrested after a rooftop stand-off with police and firefighters prompted a decision to close a number of roads in the centre of Brighton.

The 30-year-old Brighton man was spotted on the roof of a six-storey building in Palace Place on Thursday night (23 July).

He was arrested after the incident on suspicion of causing a public nuisance but later released.

Sussex Police said: “Police were called for the welfare of a man on the roof of a six-storey building In Palace Place, Brighton, on Thursday night (23 July).

“Officers and firefighters made attempts to persuade the man to come down off the roof.

“Some members of the public managed to gain access to the roof from another nearby building and assisted the man to safety.

“The man, 30 years old and from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of a public nuisance offence and taken to custody.

“He has since been released and no further action will be taken.

“Several roads in the area were closed to traffic during the incident. These have now reopened.”