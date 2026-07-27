A Hove nursery is operating at a “strong standard”, according to a report from Ofsted, the independent official watchdog.

The report, published today (Monday 27 July), rated Hopscotch Nursery, in Portland Road, Hove, as “strong” overall – the second best of five grades, meaning that leaders are “working above the standard expected of them”.

And it was found to be strong in all six categories in which it was assessed – achievement; behaviour, attitudes and establishing routines; children’s welfare and wellbeing, curriculum and teaching; inclusion; and leadership and governance.

The report said: “Children benefit from an extremely ambitious and bespoke curriculum. Leaders have developed a curriculum that recognises the skills that cannot be easily measured but are skills that children will need for the future.

“Children are learning to listen to others, recognise and request help when needed and keep on trying through tricky situations. They work collaboratively with very little help from staff.

“Children have excellent concentration skills and are beginning to be independent in everyday tasks, such as tidying away toys, clearing their own dinner plates and toileting.

“The importance of regular and timely attendance is promoted and, consequently, children are ready for the daily routines and the eventual move on to school.”

The report also said: “Children arrive at the nursery eager to learn and excited to start their day. They leave their parents with ease as they are greeted by staff who genuinely care and are happy to see them.

“Children form caring and close bonds with staff and demonstrate that they feel safe and secure. They develop strong and meaningful friendships with other children.

“Staff model social and friendship skills to children. This helps children begin to learn how to consider the feelings and opinions of others.

“They routinely invite others to play, including children with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

“Children quickly engage in a range of exciting activities. Babies enjoy the feel of rice in their hands and hear new words, such as ‘scoop’ and ‘drip’.

“Older children demonstrate their excitement as they contribute their thoughts during a daily ‘exploration’ walk in a local wooded area.

“They delight in making dinosaurs and monsters with clay and sticks. Staff use these opportunities to encourage children to ask questions to develop their imaginations and build confidence in speaking in front of others.

“All children make sustained progress from their starting points, including children who face barriers to their learning.

“Staff work extremely hard to close any gaps in children’s experiences, which strongly contributes to children’s success in the next stage of learning, such as moving between rooms and going to school.

“All children make the progress that they are capable of and consistently achieve in their learning.”

The inspector Tina Lambert spoke with leaders, practitioners, children and parents during the inspection last month – just a week before Gruffalo author Dame Julia Donaldson opened the nursery’s new library.

In her report, she added: “Leaders should ensure continued improvement in the setting’s successful work to remove barriers for children who need extra help to realise a transformational impact on all children’s achievement and wellbeing.”

The nursery has 92 places for children from 0 to 4 years old and was recently rated as one of the best in the country for apprentices.

For more on the Ofsted report, click here, and to read the full inspection report, click here.