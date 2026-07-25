Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man suspected of stoking tensions in Brighton on the day when rival groups protested.

The man is believed to have made an “offensive gesture” when a group called Raise the Colours held a demo and another, Stand Up To Racism, held a counter-protest.

Sussex Police said: “Police would like to speak with the man pictured in connection with an allegation of racially or religiously aggravated public order in Brighton on Saturday 13 June.

“This appeal follows inquiries around an offensive gesture reportedly carried out during a protest.

“If you recognise the man in the image or have any information to report to help us identify him, we ask you contact police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 1264 of 14/06.”