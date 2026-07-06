A Place to Bury Strangers formed in New York City in 2002, and are commonly known by the initials APTBS. The band plays a heavy, atmospheric Wall of Sound–influenced blend of noise rock, shoegaze and space rock. A Place To Bury Strangers are commonly referred to by music writers as the “loudest band in New York”, a reputation the band developed even before the release of their first album. The trio is currently composed of Oliver Ackermann (guitar/vocals, bass), John Fedowitz (bass guitar) and Sandra Fedowitz (drums).

Fans all over the globe know: Oliver Ackermann always brings surprises. The singer and guitarist of New York City’s A Place To Bury Strangers has been delighting and astonishing his audience for close to two decades, combining post-punk, noise-rock, shoegaze, psychedelia, and avant-garde music in startling and unexpected ways. As the founder of Death By Audio, creator of signal-scrambling stomp boxes and visionary instrument effects, he’s exported that excitement and invention to other artists who plug into his gear and blow minds. In concert, A Place To Bury Strangers is nothing short of astounding — a shamanistic experience that bathes listeners in glorious sound, crazed left turns, transcendent vibrations, real-time experiments, brilliant breakthroughs.

And just as many of his peers in the New York City underground seem to be slowing down and settling in, Ackermann’s creativity is accelerating. He’s launched a label of his own: Dedstrange, dedicated to advancing the work of sonic renegades worldwide. He’s also refreshed the group’s lineup, adding bassist John Fedowitz and drummer Sandra Fedowitz, and the band has never sounded more current, or more courageous, or more accessibly melodic.

Their ‘Hologram’ EP was the first release from the new lineup — and the first on Dedstrange — and it’s no overstatement to say that the reaction has been ecstatic. Ghettoblaster wrote that the band’s racket outpaced everything to emerge from New York City in the past decade. Brooklyn Vegan praised Ackermann’s “terrific, emotive” singing, and lauded the group’s recent commitment to foregrounding its melodies and lyrics. Pitchfork, Flood, AllMusic: they’ve all lined up to call ‘Hologram’ an example of the best work of a tireless band with a deep discography and an unquenchable drive to create challenging, unprecedented music.

A Place To Bury Strangers have thus far released seven albums: ‘A Place To Bury Strangers’ (2007, Killer Pimp), ‘Exploding Head’ (2009, Mute Records), ‘Worship’ (2012, Dead Oceans), ‘Transfixiation’ (2015, Dead Oceans), ‘Pinned’ (2018, Dead Oceans), ‘See Through You’ (2022, Dedstrange) and ‘Synthesizer’ (2024, Dedstrange).

Their most recent long-player is their ‘Rare And Deadly’ 12-track compilation album that dropped on 3rd April this year. This cracks open a decade-long vault of raw nerve and sonic chaos from the band. Spanning 2015–2025, this collection of demos, B-sides, abandoned experiments, and forgotten fragments reveals the band at their most unfiltered—caught between breakthrough ideas and beautiful mistakes. Pulled from Oliver Ackermann’s personal archive of late-night recordings, blown-out tapes, and half-finished sessions, these tracks pulse with the unruly energy that has always defined APTBS, but here the interference is closer, the electricity more dangerous, the edges left jagged on purpose. What makes ‘Rare And Deadly’ truly unprecedented is that every format tells a different story – Order your copy HERE.

A Place To Bury Strangers are heading out on tour next month and the second date will be in Brighton courtesy of JOY. and Acid Box promoters. Their venue of choice is the ever-popular Concorde 2 along Madeira Drive and the date is Monday 24th August. Support for the tour will come from Die Anstalt.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased HERE and HERE.

Tickets for all A Place to Bury Strangers concerts can be located HERE.

You can find out more about Die Anstalt below…….

www.aplacetoburystrangers.com

City Slang are excited to introduce their latest signing, Berlin’s synth-punk trio DIE ANSTALT, launching with plans to reissue the band’s self-titled, independently released debut album. A deluxe LP edition will be released on 25th September and is available to pre-order now – Grab yours HERE. Alongside the release news, the band have shared a new video for ‘Kalter Schweiss’ (Cold Sweat) and also announce a UK & Irish tour next month, joining A Place to Bury Strangers, as well as a hometown headline show at Berlin’s legendary SO36 in November – dates below.

Blending early EBM, synth-punk and classic post-punk with flashes of surf guitar, Die Anstalt have quickly emerged as one of Berlin’s most exciting new bands. Their music channels the grit and tension of 1980s industrial subcultures while feeling unmistakably contemporary, drawing comparisons to Malaria!, Boy Harsher, DAF and Xmal Deutschland. The result is theatrical, confrontational, hypnotic and relentlessly physical, pairing propulsive rhythms with songs that capture generational frustration, political unrest and the surreal absurdities of modern life.

Formed in 2023 by Carmen Redeker (vocals), Jakob Feyerherm (guitar, synth) and Emanuele Mattei (bass), the trio made their mark with 2024’s ‘Rat Race’ EP before self-releasing their debut album on a limited run of just 300 vinyl copies. It sold out almost immediately, earning a repress and helping establish Die Anstalt as one of the most vital new acts to emerge from Berlin’s underground. Their reputation has spread rapidly through relentless touring, culminating in an invitation from A Place To Bury Strangers to join them for their upcoming UK & Irish tour.

That momentum now brings the band to City Slang, who will reissue the sold-out debut LP in a new edition featuring a brand new track.

Speaking about the signing, City Slang say: “It was love at first sight, but like any healthy relationship, we had to get to know each other first. We explained who we are, why we think they’re great, and asked ourselves: how could we support them without asking them to compromise what made them special in the first place? It’s extremely important to us that this band keeps doing exactly what it does.”

Once again, tickets for the Brighton concert can be purchased HERE and HERE.

Tickets for all Die Anstalt concerts can be located HERE.

linktr.ee/die_anstalt