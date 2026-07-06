How often do you get to see bands from Germany, the Netherlands, Australia and the UK on the same bill in Brighton?

LOUD WOMEN have been putting more women on more stages since 2015, creating opportunities for artists from around the world to tour, collaborate and build connections through grassroots music.

The day after their LOUD WOMEN Fest London, their team will be heading to one of Brighton’s best-loved grassroots music venues. Their venue of choice is the iconic The Prince Albert for a special Sunday matinee celebrating feminist punk from around the world.

The 5 band lineup they have brought together features Hamburg’s queer punk firebrands Bullshit Boy, Dutch dance-punks Lilith Left The Garden and Sydney post-punks Second Idol are joined by Brighton favourites Playing Alice and WREX for an afternoon of loud, DIY music and international community.

Whether you’re discovering your next favourite band or catching old favourites in an intimate venue, this is a rare chance to see artists from four countries sharing one stage in one of Brighton’s best-loved grassroots venues.

Let’s meet the bands…….

Bullshit Boy (Hamburg, Germany) – Queer punk packed with hooks, humour and heart. Their fast, furious songs tackle sexism, queer identity and the absurdity of modern life with equal measures of rage and wit.

bullshitboy.com

Lilith Left The Garden (The Hague, Netherlands) – A dance-punk powerhouse blending razor-sharp guitars, irresistible grooves and infectious energy into an unforgettable live show.

www.instagram.com/lilithleftthegarden

Second Idol (Sydney, Australia) – Atmospheric post-punk with soaring melodies and cinematic intensity, making the long journey from Australia for a rare UK appearance.

linktr.ee/second_idol

Playing Alice (Brighton) – One of Brighton’s favourite alternative rock bands, known for soaring vocals, huge choruses and emotionally charged songwriting.

linktr.ee/playingalice

WREX (Brighton) – Brighton’s electrifying alt-rock duo fuse crushing riffs, electronic beats, synths and pop hooks into an explosive live set that’s earned them a reputation as one of the city’s most exciting live acts.

wearewrex.com

This Sunday matinee concert will take place on Sunday 6th September at The Prince Albert in Brighton from 1:30pm until 5:00pm.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

loudwomen.org