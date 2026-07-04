From the producers of Les Misérables – Let the People Sing, Brighton Theatre Group is delighted to return with the Truly Scrumptious musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang as it flies into Brighton.

One of the world’s favourite family musicals, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will have audiences of all ages flying high with its mixture of madness, intrigue and comedy as it flies back to Brighton.

Can Potts, Truly, Jeremy & Jemima outwit the dastardly Baron Bomburst who has decreed that all children be banished from his kingdom? Will the Child Catcher catch them and will good prevail over evil?

This fun filled magical musical promises laughter, exuberant choreography and a live orchestra with favourite songs including Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Hushabye Mountain, Toot Sweet, Posh, Me Ol’ Bamboo, Truly Scrumptious and of course the flying Chitty herself!

This amateur production is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International by Brighton Theatre Group – registered charity 258846.

A night that leaves you spellbound. Jaw-clenchingly, arm-clutchingly thrilling

– Guardian

A chilling evening: a cracking ghost story so skilfully delivered that it might follow you home.

– Financial Times

Tickets & Venue

Theatre Royal Brighton

Wed 12 Aug – Sun 16 Aug 2026

New Road, Brighton, BN1 1SD

This show has an interval

Wed – Sat at 14:30 and 19:30

Sun at 13:00 and 18:00